Wallabies lose 15-12 to Scotland at Murrayfield for eighth straight northern hemisphere defeat

Scotland beat Australia 15-12 at Murrayfield with Jack Dempsey scoring a crucial try and Finn Russell kicking a decisive penalty. The Wallabies' late try fell short as their northern hemisphere losing streak extended to eight Tests.

Scotland defeated the Wallabies 15-12 at Murrayfield on Sunday, handing Australia their eighth consecutive Test loss in the northern hemisphere. Former Australia forward Jack Dempsey scored a vital try for Scotland, while Finn Russell kicked a decisive penalty in the 75th minute.

Wet conditions hamper Australian attack

The three points proved enough to seal a dour win in wet and slippery conditions that both coaches described as turgid. Australia had fixed the shocking defence that plagued them in recent games, tackling with speed and venom. But their attack faltered badly, only coming alive too late to almost steal the win in the dying moments.

Also read Wallabies Face Scotland at Murrayfield After Conceding 138 Points in Three Tests

Scotland established a 12-5 lead in the 27th minute via a close-range try to Dempsey, and no more points were scored until Russell's penalty 48 minutes later. Max Jorgensen finally scored a try out wide for the Wallabies in the 79th minute, setting up a grandstand finish. From the restart, a Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii break from inside the 22 set Jorgensen free on the right wing.

He passed to Tom Wright in support, but a covering tackle from Darcy Graham pushed the fullback out, ending the game. The late adventure frustrated Wallabies fans who saw a narrow and often aimless attack struggle to penetrate Scotland's disciplined defence. Wet weather and greasy conditions played a part, making the ball slippery and ensuring defensive pressure was key. One 18-phase attack by Australia in the last quarter summed things up, with no inroads made and a penalty eventually conceded.

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Australia had a try to potentially level scores over-ruled just before half-time. A rolling maul try for Billy Pollard was scratched by the Television Match Official because a lineout lifter was in front of the jumper. It was the same call that cost the Wallabies painfully in the first Bledisloe Cup in Auckland, and on a night where Australia didn't get many 50-50 calls, left coach Les Kiss quietly stewing post-game.

Pollard sin-binned for high tackle

Pollard was also sin-binned in the second half for a high tackle, making the job even tougher. The Wallabies picked up a bonus point for finishing with seven points, leaving them in fourth spot behind Argentina in third on the southern hemisphere ladder in the Nations Championship. But it barely matters. Australia play a pumped-up Wales next week in Cardiff, who are at the opposite end of the emotional spectrum after beating New Zealand.

After a fourth straight defeat, the swagger seen from the Wallabies in their July matches has majorly faded. Kiss and captain Harry Wilson conceded post-game that the attack had not flowed in the conditions, but they felt proud of the spirit and defensive effort after recent heavy losses. I thought we stepped up again and were better in defence, definitely, Kiss said. Showed some fight and vigor in that area.

It was a turgid game. Talking to Gregor, yeah, we both would have preferred some better conditions, it was favouring defence. The boys put in a big effort, but it's disappointing. You want to win Test matches, and we lost that one, Kiss added.

Wilson, who led from the front with an aggressive defensive effort, said he got the response he wanted after much soul-searching. We didn't win, but the response was a lot better. Defensively, we haven't been happy with the last three weeks, and the boys went out there and showed a lot of fight for the jersey, it was a big step forward, Wilson said. Obviously, it was a wet night.

Wilson stresses desire for wins

Our attack probably didn't get to where we would have liked it to be, I'm really proud of the effort of the boys and the week we had. Disappointed with the result because we're here to win, but if we keep preparing and training like that and putting that performance out, we're going to get a lot more wins, he said.

Wilson later stressed he wasn't trying to lower the bar for the Wallabies when asked about his message to Australian fans given their current form. We're going to keep trying to improve and be a better team, and tonight was a step in the right direction. But I want them to know we want results too. We're not happy with competing hard and losing like that, he said.

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Scotland led 12-5 at halftime after building pressure early and scoring a try to Rory Darge in the 8th minute. In one of the few attacking raids by the Wallabies, new No.10 Carter Gordon helped create space for Harry Potter on the left wing and he broke a tackle to score in the 11th minute.

Both sides played for territory but the Scots were better in the air, and Dempsey scored in the 27th minute after Australia gave them access to the red zone via a penalty. Russell almost conjured a second try via a grubber into the same corner, and with Gordon trying to shepherd the ball out, Kyle Steyn kneed it forward for Graham to touch down in the 23rd minute.

It was disallowed when referee James Doleman ruled Steyn had stepped out and the ball had crossed the plane of touch. Pollard's no-try came after the Wallabies also used a penalty to kick to the corner, but the lifter obstruction penalty followed. It was legitimate by the letter of the law, but it is also one of those infractions seen dozens of times in a game and is not often penalised.

Controversial no-try for Pollard

Wilson defended a decision to not take an easy penalty on the stroke of halftime to make the score 12-8, and instead push for a try with a rolling maul. Kiss was seen signalling for the three points from the box. It came to nothing. The second half then saw the Wallabies repeatedly turn to the boot in a safety-first approach.

They didn't chance their hand with the same swaggering wide attack that is, when done right, the Aussie side's point of difference. There were a couple of moments where we just couldn't get that attack going, in phase flow, Kiss said. Particularly on the try line, it possibly just lost our way a fraction. There were some good things in the Test match that we put up, but defence definitely stepped up where it needed to be.

If we can iron out a couple of little of those little cohesion things that we want in the backs, with Carter coming back in there, we'll find some more joy, he added. Australia doggedly continued the kicking game and at one point Ryan Lonergan wasted good territory with a ropey drop goal attempt.

They finally got a good chance to score in the 34th minute when they won a penalty and rolled in a try in the corner, but it was scratched. The third quarter was a poor one from Australia, made all the harder by Pollard's sin-binning, forcing Angus Bell to throw in the lineouts. The Wallabies attack was dire and they repeatedly turned to contestable kicks, even on the Scotland 22.

They spent much of their time trying to fight their way out of their half. When they did get into the Scottish half, the attack could not make any headway. Australia had a chance for points after the halftime hooter with an easy penalty goal in front, but despite Kiss signalling for the posts, the ball went into the corner and Scotland defended grimly to hold them out.