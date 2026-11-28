Josh Canham earned an 8 for a dominant lineout display, but Carter Gordon struggled with a 4 as the Wallabies failed to convert possession into points against Ireland.

Australia had plenty of possession but could not make their opportunities count when it mattered, falling to Ireland in London. Here is how the Wallabies rated. 1.

Isaac Kailea 6.5. Kailea is a study in resilience. After breaking into the Wallabies under Joe Schmidt against Wales in 2024, he was dropped by the Waratahs and fought his way back through club rugby playing for Randwick. Carried hard and his scrummaging has improved out of sight.

Also read Kurtley Beale returns to Wallabies bench for Ireland clash on merit, says coach Les Kiss

A bright spot on a tough day. 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 6. A mixed bag from the physical hooker who was held up over the line when the Wallabies desperately needed a try in the second half. Was a major part of the early scrum success.

Allan Alaalatoa Shines With Scrummaging Prowess

Had several throws picked off by Irish second rowers Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne. Penalised on a defensive maul ahead of Ireland's second try from Nick Timoney. 3. Allan Alaalatoa 7. A performance to match the occasion for the 100 Test cap Wallaby.

So often Alaalatoa sets the standards and he led from the front with physicality and brilliant scrummaging against Andrew Porter, winning a penalty after nine minutes. 4. Josh Canham 8. Canham has become one of the first names on the Wallabies team sheet. A constant threat to the Irish lineout, matched with immense physicality and deft ball handling.

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Ireland had lost three lineouts after 33 minutes and the Reds second rower had a part to play in each. Led the Wallabies with 16 carries and made 41 metres. Developing into a world-class operator. 5. Jeremy Williams 7.

Williams unselfish work all over the field is the perfect complement to the athletic Canham. Rewarded with his team's first try. Made a brilliant lineout steal on the 33rd minute and was tireless in defence. Deserves more for his efforts. 6.

Tom Hooper 6.5. So often used off the bench, Hooper tried his best in a rare start and showed his physicality with a huge tackle in the 68th minute to force an Irish knock-on when they were camped in Australia's half. Worked hard and finished with 13 tackles. 7. Carlo Tizzano 6.

Josh Canham Leads Attack With Physicality

Tizzano made a brilliant break after 12 minutes and just failed to get the ball to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. Did not threaten the Irish breakdown and made 25 metres carrying the ball. Had a solid defensive shift and did not stop working. 8. Rob Valetini 6.5.

Set the tone for the Wallabies early by smashing Irish back-rower Ryan Baird with a single step into a carry. A player who always leads with actions. He helped drive a great start for the Wallabies pack. Carried the ball 14 times and made it count each time. 9.

Kalani Thomas 6. The Reds halfback impressed in the Wallabies victory over Wales and provided a constant threat with sniping runs. Rewarded with a try after running a good support line off Canham after 55 minutes. On the negative side, Thomas service from the base of the ruck and the scrum was too slow and indecisive.

Carter Gordon Struggles in First Half Display

Still learning and only his fifth Test cap. 10. Carter Gordon 4. This was a Test to forget for Gordon after a dreadful first half. Could not get the ball to do what he wanted, fumbling and kicking inaccurately.

On the 39th minute Gordon threw a wild pass that went into touch when the Wallabies desperately needed to challenge the Irish defence. It summed up his first half. To the playmaker's credit, he improved in the second half and played a crucial role in Thomas try with a deft pass to Canham. 11. A challenging Test debut for the Western Force winger who starred in England previously for Northampton.

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Ikitau Frustrating Night With Defensive Lapses

His first touch after five minutes was a poor kick out of hand and he was beaten in the air for Ireland's second try from winger Robert Baloucoune. He kept himself busy and led the Wallabies with 65 metres carried and had a great touch-finding kick on 53 minutes. Deserves more time. 12. A rare frustrating night for Ikitau who missed three tackles, shooting quickly out of the line to take on Ireland's Sam Prendergast after 24 minutes.

The Irish playmaker got the ball away, leaving space for Robbie Henshaw to score their first try. Wallabies coach Les Kiss spoke about his team going outside their defensive system and Ikitau was guilty. 13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6.5. Did not let anyone down with some thundering carries that rattled the Irish defence, including smashing huge Irish centre Bundee Aki on 64 minutes.

Missed a tackle on Stuart McCloskey in the lead up to Ireland's first try, but had little chance after Ikitau shot out of the defensive line. You sense wing remains his best position, but he does not look out of place as a Test centre. 14. Max Jorgensen 6.5. Went off on the 29th minute after landing heavily after an aerial contest with Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan.

Jorgensen's absence was a turning point in the game as he brilliantly dealt with the Irish kicking game and provided threat with the ball. 15. Tom Wright 5.5. The Brumbies player has done well to come back from last August's ACL injury but needs a rest. Had little impact in attack and the Wallabies need someone to deputise for Wright ahead of the World Cup.

Japan-based Jock Campbell, who was impressive against Ireland in July, looms as the likely man to challenge Wright. 16. Josh Nasser 5.5. Came on after 53 minutes and could not be accused of shirking effort, leading the Wallabies with 12 tackles. Unable to make any physical impact, particularly in the scrum which was dominated by Ireland in the second half. 17.

Angus Bell 5.5. Was brought off the bench to bring power and did so with a great first carry on 54 minutes, but then showed ill-discipline, conceding three penalties. Also will be working hard to address what went wrong with the Wallabies scrum in the second half. 19. Lachlan Shaw 5.

Huge boots to fill when he came on for Canham and was not able to make an impact. The regular Wallabies captain was wearing an unfamiliar number on his back and had little impact, making a single carry. 21. Fraser McReight 5.5. Like Wright, a player who needs a break.

Came on after 53 minutes and was unable to influence the game. 23. Kurtley Beale 5. Beale came on far earlier than expected after Jorgensen was forced off the field after 29 minutes, but struggled in his 96th Test after a five-year absence. It was a huge ask for the veteran.