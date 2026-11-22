The Wallabies defeated Wales to snap a four-match losing streak and secure their first win in the United Kingdom since 2024, with strong performances from Kailea, Valetini, and Suaalii.

The Wallabies snapped a four-match losing streak with a victory over Wales, their first win in the United Kingdom since 2024. Steve Tandy's men threw plenty of shots but could not land a decisive blow.

Wales had five entries inside the opposition 22-metre zone in the first half but could only convert one. That proved to be the difference between the sides as Les Kiss' men claimed the win. Handed a rare start, Kailea grabbed his opportunity with both hands. The loosehead prop generated some go-forward for the Wallabies and made nine tackles during his 50-minute effort.

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Wallabies Score Early Try

Recalled to the starting side, Paenga-Amosa did what he does best, getting on the end of a rolling maul to score in the 33rd minute. He also won a crucial turnover at the start of the second half. The big hooker got pinged for dissent following another Taniela Tupou penalty at the scrum, but otherwise had a reasonable return to the starting side. He also made nine tackles.

The highlights for Tupou were a great try in the 21st minute and a penalty in the 27th, but elsewhere the big tighthead was regularly penalised by referee Luc Ramos. Indeed, Tupou gave away four penalties in the first half, and his last, in the 39th minute, allowed Wales to score on the stroke of half-time. Is Canham the Wallabies' most improved player?

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The big, athletic lock won a crucial lineout near his line in the 37th minute and helped set up a try to Max Jorgensen by pouncing on the scraps from a contestable kick. He was also effective in the loose, freeing up the Wallabies' outside backs with his brilliant skill set. The 25-year-old also made eight tackles to go along with his 12 carries - the fourth most across the two sides.

Asked to shift into the second row, Hooper's work-rate proved effective. He made 10 tackles and 11 carries in tight. The versatile forward, however, was held up in the 72nd minute when the Wallabies had Wales on the ropes. Probably the Wallabies' best, Valetini made 14 carries and 18 tackles, and you can bet that every one of those shots packed a punch.

Along with Harry Potter, Valetini held up Tomos Williams in the 24th minute in a hugely effective play. Tizzano spilled an early ball but was great in his first start in the No.7 jersey since July. He topped the tackle count with 19 and was effective at the breakdown, winning one penalty in the 19th minute and denying another raid a few minutes earlier.

Key Performances From Forwards

His breakdown penalty also led to the Wallabies getting in the field position to score their first try. Busy on both sides of the ball, Wilson enjoyed a much stronger return after a few quiet matches. The Wallabies captain copped a yellow card in the 79th minute after Ramos warned the visitors to keep their discipline. Lonergan delivered crisp service but again wasn't particularly effective, including with his box kicking.

He also missed a conversion and a crucial penalty in the 46th minute. He needs to start engaging the defenders either side of the ruck. Perhaps one of the most pleasing elements of the performance was Gordon's effort. It wasn't faultless and the Wallabies' attack was a bit clunky early on.

But Gordon stood up when he counted. He made a trysaver on Louis Rees-Zammit in the ninth minute and increasingly ran the ball to the line in the second half - plus he banged over a conversion and vital penalty that took the Wallabies' lead beyond a converted try. Twice Potter got under the ball-carrier in the first half to deny the Welsh tries. But the longer the game went, the more he was shown up defensively.

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Rees-Zammit left him for dead during the home side's stunning try in the second half, and he fell off a tackle before Wales' fourth try, too. Although Potter struggled under the high ball, he wasn't helped by a few hands in the back. He was effective with the ball in hand. Strong on both sides of the ball, the centre was named player of the match.

Defensive Efforts And Player Ratings

He got better the longer the game went and his try in the 64th minute was a cracker, with the 2025 John Eales Medallist twice carrying inside four phases to score. Talk about making a statement. Smashed in the headlines in recent weeks, Suaalii let his actions do the talking against Wales. The outside-centre had his first touch after 60 seconds and that aggressive carry set the tone for his improved performance.

He intercepted Sam Costelow and ran 60 metres to help the Wallabies get some much-needed territory. Then in the 42nd minute he climbed high over Murray to put the Wallabies on the front foot. He finished with 10 carries and six tackles. He put pressure on the kick chase and was rewarded when he finished off a fine try in the 47th minute.

He also won another in the air in the 62nd minute ahead of the Wallabies' fourth and final try. Wright sent Tupou over with a fine short ball in the 21st minute. He then shut down an attacking raid in the 68th minute when he stopped Costelow. Wright's decision-making was also much improved.

Bench Players Make Impact

The replacement hooker Pollard conceded a penalty with one of his first involvements in the 52nd minute for failing to release. Otherwise, he was solid. Bell didn't quite provide the explosive impact he usually does, but didn't put a step wrong during his 30-minute effort. After replacing Tupou at half-time, Alaalatoa's experience and quality shone.

The big tight-head prop was denied a try by an earlier knock-on from Kalani Thomas. Alaalatoa made eight carries and four tackles during his shift. Entered the fray in the final quarter, Jeremy Williams picked up where Tizzano left off by providing energy and work-rate. A controversial selection over Tate McDermott and Teddy Wilson, Thomas was excellent during his cameo.

Yes, his little bobble denied the Wallabies a try. But the Reds halfback was otherwise very good. His kicking game proved effective and his decision to pass the ball into Aaron Wainwright bought the Wallabies a crucial penalty. Replaced Jorgensen in the 67th minute and provided some presence around the ball.