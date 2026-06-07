Wallabies Selection: No Room for Nick Frost Against Ireland

Analysis of Wallabies team selection for the first Test against Ireland, focusing on player form, Reds' contributions, and concerns over Brumbies' intensity.

There is no room for Nick Frost in my Wallabies team for the first Test against Ireland on July 4. That Test is fast approaching and too many Brumbies are playing nowhere near the intensity required.

Perhaps fatigue is a factor for some, particularly Rob Valetini and Ryan Lonergan, but the only genuinely Test-level footy from Australian players over the weekend came from the Reds in a brief period against the Chiefs in Hamilton. The Reds were eventually repelled, but the blokes who were involved in that period of intense combat should have won some brownie points with Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

Big lock Josh Canham isn't in the same conversation yet but his performance in that match was a sign of hope. The biggest factor here is the outstanding form of the Reds' Filipo Daugunu. He has played in a number of positions this year and influences the game no matter where he plays. He bumps blokes out of the way, tackles and jackals, and has an underrated kicking game.

If the Wallabies team is picked on form, Daugunu will start against the Irish and Suaalii will get the chance to impact the game from the bench. Schmidt has lamented the pending loss of Josh Flook to an overseas move, but it would be difficult to select Flook with his longer-term future still uncertain. Reds prop Massimo de Lutiis has been one to watch recently.

The 22-year-old is actually a proper rugby player, not just a gym performer with a big bench press. He has obviously used his size well in the set-piece, but he has impressed with his ability to carry and even offload the ball when the opportunity presents itself. You can't be a one-trick pony in Test rugby.

Players who are strong but offer little else won't last, so it has been highly encouraging to see de Lutiis promote the footy and play his part with the Reds in attack. Taniela Tupou has played just 10 times for Racing 92 this season, and missed their win against Toulouse on Sunday. It's time to get the next generation started.

The good news for the Wallabies is that Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper have played big roles in Exeter's charge into the play-offs in England's Premiership. The bad news is that achievement has extended their season for at least another week. Exeter play defending champions Bath next weekend, and Schmidt will be hoping that Ikitau and Hooper emerge unscathed. Ikitau, in particular, will be vital for the Wallabies' hopes of performing well in the first three Nations Championship Tests.

Australian rugby lacks a bit of depth in those midfield positions. The Western Force won four of six games against Australian rivals this year, and Simon Cron's stocks are on the up. Interestingly, Cron has only extended his contract for another year in Perth, until the end of the 2027 season, and that possibly suggests he is a coach who wants to go to the Test arena at some level and is thinking about his future.

Cron has built something from the ground up at the Force. He didn't necessarily inherit a great situation, and the calibre of player he has been able to attract to Perth, and their subsequent improvement as players across the board, is a big feather in his cap.

In conclusion, the Wallabies face a tough challenge against Ireland with several players out of form or unavailable. The Reds have provided some bright spots, with Daugunu and de Lutiis showing they can handle Test rugby. The experience of Ikitau and Hooper in English rugby will be crucial, while the development of players like Canham and the coaching of Cron offer hope for the future. But immediate selections must prioritise intensity and form, not reputation





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