Wallabies Selection Surprises: Frost and Salakaia-Loto Omitted

Uncapped Lachlan Shaw replaces Nick Frost, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's strong form is overlooked as coach Joe Schmidt opts for mobility, raising questions about selection differences with incoming coach Les Kiss.

In a surprising turn of events, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has omitted both Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto from the squad for the upcoming Test series.

Frost, a former starter for the Brumbies and Wallabies, has lost his place to uncapped youngster Lachlan Shaw, paying the price for a series of underwhelming performances this season. Meanwhile, Salakaia-Loto, who has been a consistent performer for the Queensland Reds, finds himself replaced by the Waratahs' Miles Amatosero. The decision has raised eyebrows across the rugby community, particularly in Queensland, where Salakaia-Loto's form has been widely praised.

The omissions highlight a shift in selection philosophy under Schmidt, who appears to prioritize mobility over traditional power in the second row, a trend seen in other top-tier rugby nations. Salakaia-Loto's exclusion is particularly baffling given his recent form and the specific role he plays for the Reds. When the team faces slow ruck ball or pressure situations, they frequently turn to Salakaia-Loto to run hard lines off the scrum-half, a tactic that demands both physicality and trust.

Standing at over two meters and weighing more than 120 kilograms, he is a genuine enforcer who never shirks contact. His ability to generate momentum in tight spaces has been a key asset for the Reds, and his presence on the field often demands respect from opposition packs. Despite a slightly loose early career, Salakaia-Loto has matured into a disciplined player who uses his body effectively to make impactful collisions.

His concern for opponent Wallace Sititi after a high tackle in the playoffs demonstrated a touch of class, yet it also underscored his readiness for the brutal collisions of Test rugby. Schmidt's selection choices reflect a broader debate in rugby about the ideal balance between mobility and power. During the Six Nations, France experimented with using two athletic players in the second row, such as Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard, who can also play in the back row.

This provided extra athleticism in broken-field scenarios but ultimately, for the title decider against England, they turned to the massive Manny Meafou. Schmidt also has the option of using Tom Hooper in the second row, though Hooper has been playing flanker at Exeter. Lachlan Shaw, the uncapped replacement for Frost, appears relatively light for Test rugby at this stage.

With Jeremy Williams and Josh Canham likely to start among a relatively inexperienced group of second-rowers, Salakaia-Loto must be questioning what he did wrong. His powerful performance for the First Nations and Pasifika XV against the British and Irish Lions last year failed to win Schmidt over, and he was lightly used on the end-of-season tour. Incoming coach Les Kiss, who takes over after the July Test window, may have a different vision.

Kiss has a specific role in mind for Salakaia-Loto, and the lock is probably looking forward to a fresh start. Schmidt can silence critics by beating Ireland in a fortnight, but the omission of a player of Salakaia-Loto's caliber has undoubtedly raised questions about the selection process and the direction of the Wallabies forward pack





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wallabies Rugby Selection Joe Schmidt Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wallabies Lock Salakaia-Loto Set for Shock Omission from Final Schmidt SquadQueensland enforcer Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is poised to be a surprising exclusion from Joe Schmidt's final Wallabies squad, despite strong form and physical presence. Schmidt's last three Tests in July against Ireland, France, and Italy may see the 45-cap lock left out, echoing his initial shock selections two years ago. Salakaia-Loto, a dominant 123-kilogram lock, has been in and out of favor under Schmidt, controversially missing the British and Irish Lions series Tests despite impressive midweek performances. With Will Skelton ruled out, his omission adds further intrigue to the squad announcement.

Read more »

James Slipper answers SOS for coach Joe Schmidt’s last three Wallabies TestsJames Slipper is back for the Wallabies as coach Joe Schmidt also named an uncapped trio in the squad for next month’s Nations Championship Tests

Read more »

Wallabies Squad Omission: Salakaia-Loto Misses Out as Schmidt and Kiss Prioritise Future FormQueensland Reds lock, a 45-Test veteran, has been left out of the Australia squad for upcoming Tests against Ireland, France and Italy. Coach Joe Schmidt, consulting with incoming coach Les Kiss, cited the need for improvements in physical condition and consistent performance, with a focus on the 2027 home World Cup. Rookie locks have been called up instead.

Read more »

Salakaia-Loto’s omission casts big shadow over Wallabies squadThe giant lock will surely be back in the reckoning when his Reds coach Les Kiss takes over from Joe Schmidt. But how many other selection differences will there be, and how does that help the Wallabies and the players?

Read more »