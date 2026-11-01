Wallabies Players Union to Take Legal Action Against Rugby Australia Over Expired CBA

The Wallabies will begin their spring tour in London as Rugby Union Players Association confirms legal action against Rugby Australia after failing to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. The dispute involves pay increases, insurance, and commercial rights.

The Wallabies will begin their spring tour in London this week amid an escalating pay dispute with Rugby Australia, with the players union confirming it plans to take legal action after failing to strike a deal for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Rugby Australia responded by saying it made a strong offer that also protects the whole game, and criticized Rugby Union Players Association officials for blocking direct talks with players. The current CBA between RUPA, RA, and the Super Rugby clubs expired on Saturday as the Wallabies left Sydney for a month-long tour of the UK. Tense negotiations failed to produce a new deal by the deadline.

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Key Disputes in Pay and Conditions Talks

RUPA pushed for a significant increase in pay for all mens and womens professional players, improved conditions such as insurance, and a minimum spend on player wages over a five-year term. Despite coming closer together, the final positions of RUPA and RA remained significantly apart, according to sources unable to comment publicly due to the confidential nature of talks. The funding arrangements for players career-ending insurance policies and private health premiums were also a sticking point, according to sources.

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The deadlock means players are no longer bound by the previous CBA, opening the door for potential industrial action. The Wallabies are on tour and play England next weekend. The Australian sevens sides begin the World Series later this month, and Super Rugby mens squads start pre-season training this week. In a statement on Sunday, RUPA boss Adrian Turner appeared to rule out strike action by saying the players remain focused on their playing commitments.

However, with no CBA in place, he indicated players are looking to block Rugby Australia from using the players and their images for commercial purposes. Turner said: Unfortunately, we havent reached agreement, despite making every effort to find a reasonable compromise. We put forward revised proposals and positions this week in an effort to bridge the remaining differences, but RA has confirmed the Rugby Bodies arent prepared to improve their financial offer.

Player Union Rules Out Immediate Strike Action

Turner added: The players have every interest in seeing the game grow financially, and weve approached these negotiations with that firmly in mind. Equally, we have a responsibility to our members, and there are some fundamental conditions we cant compromise on. Any agreement needs to properly recognise the players contribution to the game and provide the conditions and protections they should expect as professional athletes.

The ball is in RAs court now, and well wait to hear from them on whether theres a way forward. In the meantime, weve formally notified RA of our intention to commence legal proceedings concerning the commercial use of player rights following the expiry of the CBA. The players remain focused on their playing commitments. Its our job as their association to work through these issues with RA, and thats what well continue to do.

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Wallabies players may be able to refuse to engage in commercial activities with RA sponsors and partners. It is unclear if all players are in the same boat, however, with informed sources saying some players have individual arrangements in their contracts. RUPA also argued for RA to invest far more in players in the next cycle.

Rugby Australia Defends Financial Offer Strategy

RA has argued its focus is to provide an uplift for players but also ensure that cash reserves arent exhausted within the next few years. Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh said in a statement: Rugby Australia and Australias Super Rugby Clubs have engaged in good faith and proposed to RUPA a position that rewards todays players while protecting the communities, pathways and high-performance systems that will produce all the generations to come.

Rugby Australia has transparently and consistently provided RUPAs leadership with the games current and future financials, which form the basis of the position put forward by RA and the SRCs. In addition, RA has requested on several occasions to speak directly with the players to convey its position. These requests have been rejected by RUPA. The pay war threatens to get ugly as the deadline looms.