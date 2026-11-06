Les Kiss benches Rob Valetini for Wallabies Test against England at Twickenham

Wallabies coach Les Kiss has moved star forward Rob Valetini to the bench for the England Test at Twickenham, with Jeremy Williams shifting to No.6 and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii returning to the wing.

Wallabies coach Les Kiss has rolled the dice by shifting star forward Rob Valetini to the bench for the blockbuster clash with England at Twickenham on Monday, November 9 at 2.10am AEDT.

The move headlines a significant shakeup of the starting lineup for the highly anticipated Test match. Valetini, the two-time John Eales medallist, has been a rusted-on starter for the Wallabies for many years as either a No.6 or No.8. He has been in the run-on side for every Test this year.

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Wallabies Lineup Changes for England Clash

Of his 71 Tests, Valetini has started in 63 of them, but concerns about his workload saw Joe Schmidt also shift the big ballrunner to the bench in two Tests on the spring tour last year. Kiss elected to shift regular lock Jeremy Williams across to the No.6 jersey for the England clash, opening up a spot for Josh Canham to return to the starting second row alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Williams has started in the back row in Super Rugby six times, for the Waratahs and the Western Force, but never in a Test match. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was also named back on the wing, to make way for the return of Len Ikitau in the midfield, and Declan Meredith retained the No.10 jersey. Ikitau has returned after missing the Sydney Bledisloe due to concussion, but he will play No.12, with Isaac Henry shifting to outside centre.

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Suaalii returns to the wing, with Harry Potter dropping out of the side. Angus Bell has returned at loosehead prop and Billy Pollard has replaced Josh Nasser at hooker, in the only other changes in the starting pack. Powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou has also returned and was named on a heavyweight bench, which Kiss clearly feels will be critical in the second half against the English.

Wallabies Bench Options for Twickenham Test

On the bench, Isaac Kailea has won a recall at reserve prop, with Aidan Ross missing out, and Ben Donaldson returns from a groin injury as the back-up No.10. Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott provide additional depth in the backline and half-back positions, ensuring the Wallabies have quality options to influence the game's outcome. The starting fifteen reflects a carefully balanced approach designed to withstand the intense physical demands of playing at Twickenham.

The forward pack features a blend of experienced campaigners and players seeking to establish their standing in the Test environment. Fraser McReight starts in the back row alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, with Harry Wilson captaining the side from No.8. The selection of Jeremy Williams at number 6, despite his limited Test experience in that position, highlights the coach's willingness to experiment with positional flexibility.

This approach aims to disrupt the England forwards and create gaps in the defensive line through varied running styles and breakdown skills. The rotational strategy echoes previous decisions by former Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who similarly moved Valetini to the bench during two Tests on the spring tour last year. Concerns about the physical toll of international rugby on key players have historically influenced such tactical shifts.

Strategic Rotation for Rob Valetini Fitness

By deploying Valetini off the bench, the coaching staff hopes to preserve his fitness levels while still leveraging his powerful ball-running ability when the match is most open. The squad's composition reflects a deep pool of talent, with players like Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, and Fraser McReight bringing extensive Test experience to the team. Bell has earned sixty caps, while Alaalatoa boasts ninety-six Tests, providing stability in the front row.

The inclusion of younger players like Suaalii and Ikitau adds pace and creativity to the backline, challenging the English defense with dynamic attacking plays. As the Wallabies prepare for the kickoff at Twickenham, the team's focus remains on executing the coach's game plan with precision and discipline. The ability to maintain intensity throughout the eighty minutes, supported by a potent bench, will be crucial in securing a positive result against a formidable English side.

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The upcoming match represents a significant test for the new-look lineup and the strategic vision of Les Kiss. The Wallabies starting XV to face England is: 1. Angus Bell (60 Tests, #940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club), 2. Billy Pollard (26 Tests, #958, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club), 3.

Allan Alaalatoa (96 Tests, #896, West Harbour Juniors), 4. Josh Canham (9 Tests, #987, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (50 Tests, #914, Randwick Rugby), 6. Jeremy Williams (35 Tests, #973, Wahroonga Tigers), 7.

Fraser McReight (49 Tests, #937, Albany Creek Brumbies), 8. Harry Wilson (c) (45 Tests, #933, Gunnedah Red Devils), 9. Ryan Lonergan (15 Tests, #993, Tuggeranong Vikings), 10. Declan Meredith (5 Tests, #997, Barron Trinity Bulls), 11.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (27 Tests, #988, The Kings School), 12. Len Ikitau (56 Tests, #944, Tuggeranong Vikings), 13. Isaac Henry (6 Tests, #999, Kenmore Bears), 14. Max Jorgensen (30 Tests, #984, Balmain Wolves), 15.

Tom Wright (53 Tests, #939, Clovelly Eagles). Substitutes: 16. Josh Nasser (18 Tests, #979, Easts Rugby Brisbane), 17. Isaac Kailea (9 Tests, #975, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), 18.

Taniela Tupou (74 Tests, #917, Brothers Rugby), 19. Rob Valetini (71 Tests, #929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), 20. Carlo Tizzano (18 Tests, #982, University of Western Australia), 21. Tate McDermott (57 Tests, #936, Flinders Rugby Club), 22.

Ben Donaldson (27 Tests, #962, Clovelly Eagles), 23. Filipo Daugunu (25 Tests, #931, Wests Bulldogs).