The Wallabies play Ireland at Twickenham in their final Test of the year, with Allan Alaalatoa winning his 100th cap and Les Kiss facing his former Irish rugby home.

The Wallabies face a full-strength Ireland at Twickenham in their final Test of the year, with Brumbies prop Allan Alaalatoa winning his 100th Test cap for Australia.

Australia have made major changes, including debuts for James Ramm and Teddy Wilson. Kurtley Beale comes in for his 96th cap as the Wallabies name a six/two bench to counter a powerful Irish forward pack. Kalani Thomas gets a rare start at scrumhalf after Ryan Lonergan was ruled out. Isaac Kailea starts at loosehead but faces huge pressure from Ireland's experienced Lion Tadhg Furlong.

Also read Kurtley Beale returns to Wallabies bench for Ireland clash on merit, says coach Les Kiss

Wallabies Name Strong Backrow Trio

There is a major change in the backrow, with skipper Harry Wilson on the bench. Carlo Tizzano, Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini form a powerful trio for the Wallabies. The Wallabies are nursing tired bodies and will need every bit of motivation against an Ireland side that has never been more confident after defeating South Africa last week in Dublin. Coach Andy Farrell has not treated this Test as a chance for experimentation.

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Ireland have not lost to the Wallabies since 2018 and the coach has named a settled, strong unit. Ireland's major outs are suspended hooker Dan Sheehan and injured winger Mack Hansen. Tadhg Beirne captains the side in place of Sheehan after being named the best player of the British and Irish Lions series last year. Ulster's Robert Baloucoune starts on the wing and is lethal near the try-line.

He is finally putting some Tests together after years frustrated by injuries. Stuart McCloskey can cause havoc at inside centre. He originally broke through under Wallabies coach Les Kiss at Ulster, and Kiss now faces his creation for the first time. Australia snapped a four-match losing streak last week against Wales.

Ireland Face Settled Australian Squad

A rare victory over Ireland would give the Wallabies huge momentum going into next year. The match also carries special meaning for Alaalatoa, one of the most popular members of the Wallabies squad. His care for every teammate is clear to anyone who watches the group. His brother and fellow professional, Michael, has spoken about what this 100th cap means to the family.

It is extra motivation for the Wallabies ahead of facing Ireland. Wallabies coach Les Kiss made his name as a rugby coach in Ireland. He served as Ireland's defence coach from 2009 to 2015 before moving to Ulster as director of rugby, and he will be desperate for a happy reunion at Twickenham. Iain Payten will bring the match report directly from Twickenham.

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Alaalatoa Marks Hundredth Cap

He has also written a piece on Alaalatoa's journey to his 100th Test cap.