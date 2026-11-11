Walliams Cut From "Fing!" After Sexual Harassment Allegations

David Walliams is removed from the Australian film Fing! and its promotion after sexual harassment claims, with the film also delisted from streaming platforms. The move affects marketing, distribution and the film's cast and crew.

David Walliams, the British comedian and author of the 2019 book that inspired the fantasy film Fing!, has been removed from the movie and its Australian publicity campaign following public sexual harassment allegations. The film is set to premiere in Australian cinemas on 14 January.

Removal From Film and Promotion

Transmission Films confirmed that Walliams will no longer appear in Fing! or participate in any media appearances associated with the film's release. The company stated that the campaign will instead highlight the movie's Australian production, director Jeffrey Walker, and lead cast members such as Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska, Iona Bell and Blake Harrison.

Also read Allegations of Child Sexual Misconduct Against David Walliams Surface in 2024 Reporting

Allegations and Legal Response

Allegations against Walliams claim he groomed teenage fans and harassed women in the workplace over several years. The 55‑year‑old, a recipient of the Order of the British Empire, has denied the accusations. Earlier this year, his lawyers sought to prevent the allegations from being published in a high‑court case that was subsequently dismissed.

Advertisement

Impact on Distribution and Streaming

Stan, the Australian streaming service expected to carry Fing! after its cinema release, announced it had removed the film from its catalogue. The U.S. distributor Angel Studios also confirmed the removal of Walliams's cameo and exclusion from U.S. marketing materials. Sky, the UK and Ireland licensee, stated it will no longer license the film and has taken down content featuring Walliams from its platforms.

Future of the Film Globally

While Fing! may still be available for broadcast in other regions, it is uncertain whether the remaining cast and crew, including director Jeffrey Walker and screenwriter Kevin Cecil, will approve of its continued screening. The decision highlights broader industry scrutiny of talent involved in controversies and the ripple effects on film promotion and distribution.