Peanut butter pay raises spread evenly but workers can negotiate a bigger share

End-of-year pay reviews often deliver small across-the-board increases known as peanut butter raises. Workers can still secure more by acting before allocations are final, using data and highlighting replacement costs.

End-of-year pay review s often deliver a peanut butter raise, a small increase spread evenly across all workers. Everyone gets something, but the amount is usually tiny because it must stretch across every department.

Workers who want a bigger share should start positioning themselves months before the money is allocated. Inflation is growing faster than annual wage growth, so even a small increase can leave workers worse off. Latest ABS figures showed prices rose 3.8 per cent in the year to June, while wages grew only 3.2 per cent. That gap means real pay can fall even when a raise is granted, and it assumes a raise happens at all.

Also read Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre Workers Paid Almost $7 Million Over Violence

Timing Is The Most Important Factor

Timing is the most important factor. Once pay increases have been allocated, they are usually final. The process involves long behind-the-scenes work and sign-off through various layers of management before it is communicated to staff. The best time to influence the outcome is in the months leading up to allocation.

Advertisement

That is when managers and HR debate numbers and shift percentages on spreadsheets. Depending on the business, this can involve reviews, group discussions or ranking staff performance to decide who gets larger shares. It may now be too late to impact a calendar year increase, but another common period for pay rises is the start of the new financial year in July.

Discussions for July increases are usually determined in the first few months of 2027, so there is still time to intercept them. The best bet is to understand every factor that performance will be measured against and work specifically to improve those. In some businesses these are raw revenue figures, while in others they might be staff survey results or other factors workers can influence. When walking into a pay meeting, come prepared with hard data.

Quantify Your Value With Hard Data

Remind your manager of additional revenue you brought in or costs you saved. Do not make it all about you. Connect your case to what the company is trying to achieve. The more numbers you can quantify, the more compelling your argument.

Demonstrate why you are difficult to replace. The cost of a good employee walking out the door can be strikingly high. Employers must advertise, interview, recruit, fill gaps and then spend time and money training a new staff member. Even then, there is still a risk the new hire is not the right fit for the job.

Advertisement

Demonstrate Why You Are Difficult To Replace

Reminding them of your importance to the company without threatening can sometimes unlock additional benefits. Another way to get more than the standard end-of-year rise is to ask for a different bucket. The budget that dictates raises is usually fixed, but management can tap additional areas such as retention allocations, bonuses or promotions outside the usual cycle. If a small increase has already been decided this year and you think it is not enough, start working through these steps.

The peanut butter raise usually gets spread evenly, but there are always a few extra crunchy bits for those who can make the right case. Tim Duggan is an author, founder and optimist. He co-founded Junkee Media, is the Chair of the Digital Publishers Alliance and writes the monthly newsletter, OUTLET (One Useful Thing Literally Every Time). His new book is also available.