A Sydney travel writer reflects on packing 24 CDs for a year-long trip in 1997 and how travel has changed, while noting paperback books remain a packing priority.

A travel writer has recalled how he once had to choose just 24 CDs to carry for a year-long overseas trip in 1997, before streaming put every recorded song in a traveller's pocket.

He says you cannot explain to a first-time traveller now the stress of choosing your holiday music. There was once a time when you did not have every single song ever recorded sitting in your pocket, waiting for you to hit play.

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On that first journey overseas in 1997, he had a sparkling new Sony Discman, a set of headphones probably equivalent to the freebie ones handed out on planes now, and a folder of plastic CD sleeves with a zip-up cover. Before people could carry every recorded song in history in their pocket, they were stuck with a portable CD player, if they were lucky. The folder had space for 24 CDs only.

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Planning to travel for a year after finishing high school, he sat in his little Queensland bedroom surrounded by music posters and old sports trophies, deciding on the 24 collections of songs he would listen to for the next 12 months. Those were the only 24 collections he could take. Travel has changed. The world is vastly different from the one he began exploring as a wide-eyed and naive 17-year-old.

His stack of American Express traveller's cheques would do nothing for him now, except keep him warm for a few seconds if he needed something to burn. His international calling cards with their 50-digit PINs would be pointless. His set of two chunky Lonely Planet guidebooks would be obsolete. His CDs, of course, would be an object of amusement to fellow backpackers.

Traveler Reflects On Music Curation

He is aware that even this modest collection of music was a luxury. Just a generation or two before him, travellers had no mobile entertainment at all. You were not lugging your vinyl collection in your canvas backpack with its long metal struts. Still, you could not explain that to a 1990s teenager.

All you could do was sit back and watch as he agonised over music choices like it was life or death, sorting through a few hundred CDs and figuring out how to whittle them down to 24. Things are better now, he concedes. So much packing space is saved by little gadgets and online tech.

There is no possibility of losing your plane ticket because almost everything of value is stored in the cloud, something else that would have been impossible to explain to him in 1997. It is also good that he does not have to mull over important music choices before a big trip and can instead concentrate on which pair of shoes he will need the least.

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Travel Writer Misses Intense Curation

But he still misses that intense curation, that thoughtfulness that had to go into the packing experience and indeed travel itself. That music collection was a way to bond with fellow travellers, to sit in a grimy hostel in Lagos in Portugal and flip through someone else's CD book to see what you could listen to for an hour or two to change things up. He swears he still knows every lyric to every album he took on that trip.

Some things about travel have not changed, in particular books. Yes, there are Kindles and audiobooks, and you could easily travel with every word committed to print tucked into your pocket, but many people choose not to do that. He still travels with paperback books because he likes the feel of them and likes to keep them once he has finished reading.

Author Travels With Physical Books

He travelled through Kenya recently with Lonesome Dove, a 960-page epic tome by American novelist Larry McMurtry, and he does not regret a thing. He will commit vast suitcase space to hardcopy books if he is going on a rare trip where he will get the chance to read them.

But the world is a different place now, and those just beginning their travelling lives in 2026 will never know the intense teenage trauma of having to leave behind at least one of Pearl Jam's four studio albums. Ben Groundwater is a Sydney-based travel writer, columnist, broadcaster, author and occasional tour guide with more than 25 years of experience in media and a lifetime of experience traversing the globe.

He specialises in food and wine, writing about it as well as consuming it, and at any given moment he is probably thinking about either ramen in Tokyo, pintxos in San Sebastian, or carbonara in Rome. Follow him on Instagram @bengroundwater.