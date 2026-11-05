Former fashion editor traces David Jones decline from lavish launches to empty stores

A former fashion editor recalls David Jones' extravagant 2019 MONA season launch and charts the department store's slow collapse amid the store wars with Myer, warning of a possible retail monopoly.

A former fashion editor has traced the slow collapse of David Jones from its most extravagant era to its current ailing state, warning that Australia now stares down the real possibility of a department store monopoly.

In February 2019, the writer was one of about 100 VIPs and media flown to Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art for a twice-annual David Jones season launch. The event was a who's who of Australian fashion, including Carla Zampatti, Bianca Spender, Rebecca Vallance, and the founders of brands such as Aje and Romance was Born. Models and celebrities attended. It was the invite of the year.

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Sitting next to model Gemma Ward while sipping champagne and feasting on an edible table of seemingly bottomless seafood, the question everyone asked was how good it was. But another question hovered just off-stage: how long could it last. As fashion editor of the masthead from 2016 until 2024, the writer covered topics including royal weddings, superfake bags and sexual harassment. Few subjects inspired more feedback than the so-called store wars between David Jones and Myer.

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The term described the roughly decade-long tussle between the two companies for brands, often signed on exclusivity deals, and celebrity ambassadors, later called friends. The rivalry included Megan Gale versus Jennifer Hawkins and produced intense competition for Australian designers. While the war was sometimes exaggerated, its existence meant a lot was at stake in fashion. It drove healthy competition between the two department stores, and experts agreed it was good for retail and good for Australian fashion.

At some point, Myer, possibly after losing many Australian designer brands to David Jones in the great exodus of 2017 to 2018, lost its passion for fashion. A key sign came in 2018 when Toni Maticevski, considered one of the greatest couturiers this country has produced, began dressing middle Australia. Instead of David Jones taking the free kick and resurrecting itself as a place where customers discover new brands through great service, it simply stopped trying.

Rise of Fast Fashion Impacts Designer Demand

Lavish store launches went from rad to sad, barely registering interest with the fashion press. COVID-19, interest rate rises, the onslaught of ultra-fast fashion, cost-of-living pressures and hybrid working all tempered Australians' need for designer clothing. The maxim buy less, choose well, attributed to Vivienne Westwood, became don't buy at all. Ask any former rusted-on David Jones customer where things went wrong and the overwhelming response is that there is just no one to serve you.

You do not need expensive market research to see it; walk through one of its ailing stores at midday on a Wednesday and the neglect is palpable. There are exceptions. Staff in the Melbourne personal styling suite are second to none, as was the shoe department leader who recently helped when a pair of designer heels arrived with one shoe noticeably larger than the other. She could not source a replacement pair and arranged a refund.

But it is too little too late. Fashion brands, many of which have fled back across the aisle to Myer on presumably more attractive terms than David Jones' 60-day payments, which few small brands can afford, have spoken. The customers have spoken. As the writer puts it, I am saddest for the 6000 David Jones staff.

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Myer Formerly Viewed As Industry Underdog

Ten years ago, when covering fashion and feasting at bacchanalian launches for both stores, it was always Myer that was the underdog, the one most likely to fail. A 2018 Myer event at the Cutaway at Barangaroo remains seared on the writer's brain, as does wonderment at the expense of it all. Australians need Myer to succeed was a common sentiment at the time.

We all have memories of department stores tied up in the fabric of our lives: first Santa photos, first bra, first high heels, wedding registries. Twenty, even 10 years ago, many of these things likely took place inside the walls of a department store. But times changed, and we stopped looking to department stores as arbiters of taste and centres of discovery.

In turn, they stopped innovating, or went for cheap gimmicks such as Tesla at Myer that backfired and bred cynicism among customers. No question the model is broken, as the slow collapse of David Jones is proof. But the writing has been on the wall for some time. The same people who would decry a future without Australia's marquee stores are the exact same people furiously shopping on Shein and Temu.

Department Stores Face Existential Crisis

The writer leaves it to other commentators to suggest how David Jones can be saved, or whether Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth can avoid making the same mistakes as her predecessors. Both stores are skeletons of the behemoths the writer used to know. Maybe we have outgrown them, and they certainly stopped serving us. But we cannot all look around and ask how this happened.

The real question is why, when we all saw it coming, did we just look, or shop, the other way. Melissa Singer is associate editor of Sunday Life, and the former national fashion editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.