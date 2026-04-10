War Crimes Case Against Ben Roberts-Smith Relies on Testimony of SAS Veterans

The prosecution of Ben Roberts-Smith on war crimes charges hinges on the testimony of former Special Air Service Regiment soldiers who served with him in Afghanistan. The Office of the Special Investigator is building its case, despite facing numerous challenges including the lack of access to the crime scene. This article delves into the investigation, the key figures involved, and the hurdles they face.

Following the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith at Sydney Airport on Tuesday, a series of coordinated messages were dispatched by the Office of the Special Investigator OSI. These messages, reaching approximately two dozen men scattered across Australia, signaled the initiation of a process wherein they would be subpoenaed to provide evidence for the prosecution in the NSW Supreme Court.

These men, veterans of the Special Air Service Regiment, share a common past marked by their service in Afghanistan and are now crucial witnesses in the case against Roberts-Smith. The OSI's investigation, which focuses on allegations of war crimes, heavily relies on the testimony of these individuals. Their accounts will be central to the prosecution's case, with the outcome potentially hinging on their recollections and evidence. The court case is expected to unfold over the next two years, unveiling the details of the OSI's investigation and the evidence gathered to support the charges against Roberts-Smith. The investigation by this masthead has pieced together some of these details by speaking to more than a dozen military sources, including some once close to Roberts-Smith.\Leading the OSI's operations is Ross Barnett, a figure whose law enforcement background includes a near-fatal shooting during his time as a Queensland detective. This experience, coupled with his rise to the position of deputy commissioner of the Queensland Police and subsequently the head of the anti-corruption unit for the state's horse-racing industry, showcases Barnett's extensive experience in investigating complex cases. Appointed to recruit and oversee detectives for the OSI in December 2020, Barnett has demonstrated a keen understanding of the enormity of his task, immediately focusing on recruiting experienced homicide detectives. One key recruit was Matt Stock, a former Queensland homicide detective, known for his relentless investigative approach. Stock's experience includes roles within the Australian Border Force, focusing on combating people smuggling and drug trafficking, bringing a wealth of experience to the war crimes investigation. The joint OSI-AFP inquiry presented unique challenges, particularly the absence of typical crime scene elements such as access to the alleged crime scenes in Afghanistan, photographs, site plans, and post-mortem examinations. Despite these hurdles, the investigation has persevered, seeking to build a strong case.\The investigation into the alleged war crimes against Roberts-Smith has been subject to previous scrutiny, including journalistic inquiries and the Brereton inquiry, which was conducted between 2016 and 2020. The OSI, in its pursuit of justice, faces the intricate task of assembling a case built on testimony and circumstantial evidence, given the absence of traditional forensic elements associated with homicide investigations. The reliance on the memories and accounts of the SAS veterans, who served alongside Roberts-Smith, underscores the difficulty of prosecuting war crimes cases, where the battlefield environment, coupled with time passage, significantly complicates the collection and preservation of evidence. This legal process is expected to thoroughly examine the events in Afghanistan, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the allegations. The importance of the witnesses' testimony cannot be overstated, as their recollections of events in Afghanistan will form the cornerstone of the prosecution's case, influencing the eventual outcome and shaping the narrative of this complex legal proceeding. The case is a grim reminder of the sacrifices and challenges faced by military personnel in combat zones and the lasting impact of such experiences





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes SAS Regiment Office Of The Special Investigator Afghanistan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘An utter disgrace’: National war museum urged to act on Ben Roberts-Smith displayHistorians say the Australian War Memorial’s refusal to remove the accused murderer’s uniform from its Hall of Valour must be reconsidered.

Read more »

‘An utter disgrace’: National war museum urged to act on Ben Roberts-Smith displayHistorians say the Australian War Memorial’s refusal to remove the accused murderer’s uniform from its Hall of Valour must be reconsidered.

Read more »

Afghan Families Welcome War Crime Charges Against Ben Roberts-Smith, Express Frustration at DelaysFamilies of Afghan men allegedly murdered on the orders of Ben Roberts-Smith have welcomed the criminal charges against the former soldier but voiced their frustration at the long delay in bringing him to justice. Australian filmmaker Pete Williams spoke with the families, including Esmatullah, whose brother and father were allegedly victims.

Read more »

‘An utter disgrace’: National war museum urged to act on Ben Roberts-Smith displayHistorians say the Australian War Memorial’s refusal to remove the accused murderer’s uniform from its Hall of Valour must be reconsidered.

Read more »

Wilkie Condemns Public Intervention in Ben Roberts-Smith CaseAndrew Wilkie criticizes inappropriate public intervention following Ben Roberts-Smith's arrest, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence. He highlights the significance of the legal system in addressing the allegations and the need for due process.

Read more »

Andrew Hastie Could Testify in Ben Roberts-Smith TrialLiberal frontbencher Andrew Hastie, a former SAS soldier, may be called to testify in the upcoming trial of Ben Roberts-Smith, following his testimony against him in a 2022 defamation case. Hastie emphasizes respect for the rule of law and the accused's right to a fair trial.

Read more »