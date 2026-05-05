War Drives Rate Hikes and Darkens Economic Outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate increase is largely attributed to the impact of the conflict involving Iran on global commodity prices, leading to pessimistic economic forecasts and potential hardship for Australians.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s recent decision to increase interest rates, and the inherent risks associated with that move, are significantly influenced by the escalating geopolitical tensions, specifically the conflict involving Iran.

While inflationary pressures existed prior to the outbreak of hostilities – evidenced by the rate hikes in February and March, which reflected limited productivity gains translating into inflation even with moderate economic growth – the war has dramatically exacerbated the situation. The conflict has triggered substantial price increases across a wide range of essential commodities, including oil, fertiliser, and even helium, creating a complex challenge for central banks worldwide.

The Reserve Bank’s economic forecasts over the next four years paint a sobering picture, a stark contrast to the more optimistic projections released a year ago. Last year’s forecasts were based on fears of widespread tariffs imposed by a previous administration, a scenario that ultimately did not fully materialize thanks to market reactions and a degree of policy restraint. Currently, the Reserve Bank has developed three distinct economic outlooks, with the price of oil serving as the primary variable.

None of these scenarios are particularly encouraging. The baseline forecast anticipates a relatively swift decline in oil prices from around US$100 per barrel, coupled with the restoration of normal shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz by Christmas. Even under this optimistic scenario, Australia faces a significant economic slowdown, barely avoiding a per-capita recession, alongside increased unemployment and persistent inflation.

A more pessimistic outlook, where oil prices remain elevated at US$95 per barrel and the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted until early 2027, projects an economic loss of between $35 billion and $50 billion by mid-2028, with inflation reaching 5.2 percent and unemployment approaching five percent. The most alarming scenario involves oil prices surging to US$145 per barrel, potentially resulting in an economic hit of $60 billion and an additional 120,000 Australians losing their jobs.

However, a potential silver lining exists: if the Reserve Bank continues to raise interest rates in line with investor expectations, inflation could fall to 2.4 percent by mid-next year, a half-percentage point lower than previously forecast. This would position inflation within the Reserve Bank’s 2-3 percent target range for at least a year, a notable achievement given the bank’s prolonged failure to meet this target. Despite this potential success, it will come at a considerable cost.

Real wages are expected to decline, housing construction will likely slow down, business expansion plans will be curtailed, and tens of thousands of Australians will face unemployment. Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has acknowledged that interest rates might have remained stable on Tuesday were it not for the ongoing conflict. The situation could deteriorate further, as some countries are already implementing fuel rationing due to supply constraints.

The Reserve Bank’s current modelling does not account for the potential impact of widespread fuel shortages or other hydrocarbon limitations. Bullock warned that such shortages – potentially leading to measures like alternating car registrations for petrol purchases, reduced fertiliser availability for farmers, and restricted diesel supplies – would fundamentally alter the economic landscape, necessitating a complete reassessment of the current outlook.

The implications of such a scenario are profound, suggesting a significantly more challenging economic future for Australia and the world. The current situation is a complex interplay of global events, monetary policy, and domestic economic factors, with the potential for significant disruption and hardship





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