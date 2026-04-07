War Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Arrested on War Crime Charges

Former decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been arrested and charged in Sydney over alleged war crimes committed during his Afghanistan deployment. The arrest follows a five-year investigation into the actions of Australian Defence Force personnel. He is facing charges of murder.

Australian war hero Ben Roberts-Smith , a decorated former soldier and recipient of the Victoria Cross, has been arrested and charged in Sydney, marking a significant development in a long-running investigation into alleged war crimes committed during his deployment in Afghanistan . The arrest, carried out by Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers at Sydney Airport, follows a complex five-year investigation involving the AFP and the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI).

Roberts-Smith, 47, was apprehended upon his arrival from Brisbane, signaling a potential turning point in what could become Australia's most significant war crime prosecution. This marks a new phase in the process with Roberts-Smith now facing serious allegations related to his actions while serving with the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012. The charges, as they surface, revolve around specific incidents in the Uruzgan province, specifically the alleged murder of Afghan nationals, casting a shadow over his decorated military career and subsequent public life. The weight of these allegations is substantial, considering the high profile of the accused and the nature of the potential crimes. The arrest also brings to the forefront the extensive investigations and the commitment to accountability for actions during the Afghanistan deployment, in which some alleged violations occurred. \The investigation, which began in 2021, examined incidents and operations undertaken by Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel. The timeline of events leading up to the arrest and the charges against Roberts-Smith can be traced through key deployments and events. These include his initial deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, followed by missions in Kakarak in 2009 and the battle of Tizak in 2010. During the 2009 mission, the AFP alleges that his actions directly resulted in the murder of two Afghan nationals, with the charges focusing on intentional acts that led to loss of life. In 2010, he was awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry in the Battle of Tizak. Subsequently, Roberts-Smith was involved in operations in Uruzgan in 2012, where further allegations of aiding and abetting murder have surfaced, highlighting a pattern of serious misconduct. Roberts-Smith's actions during this time are being investigated in relation to alleged incidents that occurred on or about September 11, 2012, and October 20, 2012. These charges also include aiding and abetting the deaths of Afghan civilians. The scale and nature of the accusations against Roberts-Smith highlight a determination to investigate and prosecute alleged war crimes, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations and its impact on the ADF's reputation. Following his retirement from the ADF in 2013, Roberts-Smith embarked on a business career, which has also been subject to scrutiny. \The charges laid against Roberts-Smith stem from the investigation conducted by the AFP and the OSI into the actions of Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. The investigation stemmed from the Brereton report and was followed by Roberts-Smith's defamation trial. The Brereton report, which was publicly released in 2020, found credible evidence of war crimes and other serious misconduct by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The investigation identified 25 current or former ADF personnel accused of perpetrating war crimes. The subsequent defamation trial against media outlets that reported on the allegations added further complexity to the situation. Roberts-Smith's legal action against media outlets ended in a significant loss, with the court finding that the allegations of war crimes were substantially true. The court found Roberts-Smith had killed four unarmed Afghan men and had broken the rules of military engagement. The costs associated with the legal proceedings are estimated to be substantial, highlighting the extensive nature of the investigation and the resulting impact on all those involved. The decision to arrest and charge Roberts-Smith marks a significant step towards accountability, indicating a commitment to the pursuit of justice and the investigation of serious allegations. The arrest underlines the seriousness of the allegations of war crimes during the Afghanistan deployment and the dedication to ensure justice is served for all parties involved





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