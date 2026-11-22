A Russian cargo ship under US sanctions was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea, later drifting into Finnish waters. Finland says Ukraine was likely behind the attack and is leading the rescue operation.

A Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea, in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine.

The vessel later drifted into Finnish waters, according to Finnish authorities. The 16-member crew of the Sparta II evacuated to lifeboats and then to a nearby Russian ship. They are on their way back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle late on Saturday, local time. Finland is leading the rescue operation because the ship is at anchor in its waters.

Also read Faberge Egg Journey in Jewels Permanently Displayed at Sea on Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

The blaze was ongoing late on Saturday. Finnish authorities said Russian vessels may eventually tow the wreckage home.

Finland Blames Ukraine for Baltic Attack

"It is likely that Ukraine ... is behind [the attack]," Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told a press conference. He added it was not clear why the vessel had been targeted. The ship was bound for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. It was damaged in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island, Finland's Defence Forces said.

Advertisement

This corroborated an earlier account by Russian officials. Commander Iljin of the Finnish Border Guard said there was no confirmed information about the cargo on board. He said it cannot be ruled out that there is military material on board. A Russian helicopter was suspected of briefly violating Finnish airspace during the rescue operation.

Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, provided that information. Finland introduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland. Helsinki said the measures protect civilians and allow authorities to operate if drones needed to be intercepted.

"The war is spilling over into our neighbouring areas. Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X. Swedish combat aircraft, operating under Finnish command, took part in safeguarding Finland's and NATO's territorial integrity after the incident. Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson said this.

NATO Members Respond to Incident

Finland and Sweden are NATO's newest member states. They joined the military alliance in 2023 and 2024, respectively, in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Estonia sent a navy vessel to assist in the rescue operation. Its government said the assistance included firefighting and pollution response.

Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X: "The consequences of fighting Russia's aggression have reached the Baltic Sea. Another signal for the aggressor to stop. But nothing will stop us from supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement

" Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia's embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The vessel is subject to US sanctions and is linked to Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika, according to the US Treasury Department. Oboronlogistika provides logistics services for the Russian Defence Ministry, according to the company's website.

Drone Strikes Target Leningrad Region

Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that a cargo vessel had been attacked by two drones in international waters about 3 nautical miles from Russia's border. He also said 80 drones had been shot down over the Leningrad region overnight. Finland's military said last week it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area. That occurred during a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Leningrad region.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the region. Kaliningrad lies between Poland and Lithuania and has periodically been a flashpoint between Russia and NATO and the European Union. Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest Leningrad region this year. Some have strayed into the airspace of the Baltic region, leading to fears that the war was affecting NATO territory.

Zelensky Defends Drone Attacks

Russia has previously described attacks on its commercial vessels outside its territorial waters as acts of terrorism and maritime piracy. The attack follows Ukrainian strikes on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky justified the repeated attacks. He said it was a fair response to 109 separate Russian attacks on bridges in Ukraine.

In comments to the BBC in Kyiv, Zelensky said the intense attacks on Ukraine by Russia that followed the strikes on the Crimean Bridge were only a signal that Vladimir Putin does not want to stop.

"He wants a reason to escalate," Zelensky said. He rejected Putin's claim that the bridge, which links Russia to the peninsula it illegally annexed from Ukraine, was exclusively civilian in use.