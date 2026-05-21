Waratahs coach Dan McKellar cites cricket stars as example of patience needed to build Wallabies

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has cited the careers of Australian cricket stars Mike Hussey and Matt Hayden as an example of the patience needed to build ready-to-go Wallabies. McKellar is facing a difficult decision about who to start at halfback against the Brumbies on Friday night, with incumbent Wallabies No.9 Jake Gordon ruled out with illness and young halfback Teddy Wilson having impressed in his limited opportunities.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has cited the careers of Australian cricket stars Mike Hussey and Matt Hayden as an example of the patience needed to build ready-to-go Wallabies .

McKellar is facing a difficult decision about who to start at halfback against the Brumbies on Friday night, with incumbent Wallabies No.9 Jake Gordon ruled out with illness and young halfback Teddy Wilson having impressed in his limited opportunities. Wilson has played 39 games in five seasons at the Waratahs, and has consistently ignited the team's attack by running and threatening the line.

The 23-year-old Easts halfback has provided impressive impact in most of his late-game stints, and has been on the field for almost 40 per cent of the Waratahs' total points scored this season. McKellar believes that managing the development of Wilson is a pressing consideration, and is hopeful of extending the youngster on a long-term deal.

He cited the example of Lonergan, who debuted for the Wallabies at the age of 27 after a long apprenticeship, and said that he can lean on his experience at the Brumbies in bringing through Wilson's opposite number on Friday night. McKellar is a big believer in bringing young players through to Test rugby in a measured way, and is urging patience in the development of young players.

He said that the Australian rugby team needs more stories like that of Lonergan, who had to wait a long time to get a shot at Test rugby, and that the team should be more willing to give young players the time and opportunity they need to develop. The debate about who should start at halfback for the Waratahs is not going away, and McKellar will have to make a difficult decision about who to choose for the match against the Brumbies





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Dan Mckellar Waratahs Wallabies Teddy Wilson Jake Gordon Mike Hussey Matt Hayden Ryan Lonergan Nic White

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