Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Approve Paramount Merger Despite Hollywood Opposition

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have voted to approve the merger with Paramount Skydance, a deal valued at $110 billion, despite significant opposition from Hollywood creatives and concerns about antitrust implications. The merger is still subject to regulatory review.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders have decisively approved a merger with Paramount Skydance, a move that has ignited considerable controversy within the Hollywood entertainment industry. The approval, secured despite widespread opposition from actors, writers, directors, and industry observers, paves the way for a massive consolidation of media power.

Paramount agreed to acquire Warner Bros. for a staggering $110 billion (approximately $151 billion in Australian dollars) in February, emerging victorious after a fiercely contested bidding war that also involved Netflix. This outcome marks a significant shift in the landscape of film and television production and distribution. The financial implications for shareholders are substantial. Upon the completion of the merger, stakeholders are slated to receive $31 in cash for each share of Warner Bros. common stock they currently hold.

However, the path to finalization is not without hurdles. The deal remains subject to rigorous antitrust reviews by regulatory bodies in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States and the European Union. To incentivize timely completion, a “ticking fee” has been incorporated into the agreement. Should the merger not be finalized by September 30th, shareholders will receive a payment of 25 cents per share for each subsequent quarter until the deal is officially closed.

Paramount representatives expressed optimism about the future, stating their anticipation of closing the transaction in the coming months and realizing the potential of a next-generation media and entertainment company that will better serve both the creative community and consumers. Despite the shareholder approval, significant concerns linger regarding the potential consequences of this merger. The controversy surrounding the deal extends beyond concerns about market competition.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) previously recommended that shareholders reject the proposed compensation package for executives, deeming it excessive. The package includes accelerated equity awards valued at over $500 million and potential tax reimbursements totaling $335 million, which ISS described as representing one of the highest “golden parachute” estimates ever observed. While the vote on executive compensation is nonbinding, it underscores the discontent surrounding the financial arrangements associated with the merger.

The opposition from Hollywood creatives is particularly vocal, with over 4000 individuals, including prominent actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Glenn Close, and Bryan Cranston, signing an open letter protesting the merger. Their concerns center on potential job losses, increased production costs, and a reduction in the diversity of content available to viewers.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has also weighed in, expressing her determination to continue fighting against the merger, highlighting the potential for antitrust violations and the need for state attorneys general to intervene. Paramount’s CEO, David Ellison, has attempted to allay fears by emphasizing a commitment to increased film production, aiming for at least 30 movies annually post-merger, and guaranteeing a theatrical release window of at least 45 days for all films.

The financial risks are also considerable; if regulators ultimately block the deal, Paramount faces a hefty $7 billion termination fee. They have already paid $2.8 billion to Netflix as a breakup fee after Warner Bros. chose to pursue the deal with Paramount instead





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