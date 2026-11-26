David Warner has called for evidence behind Gerard Whateley's claims that he used superglue and grit on finger strapping during the 2018 South Africa tour, accusing the media of bullying and speculation.

David Warner has accused the media of perpetuating speculation and suggested he is being bullied, as the sandpaper scandal continues to simmer. The retired batsman called for media to substantiate allegations that he used superglue and grit on finger strapping to tamper with the ball on the infamous 2018 tour of South Africa.

The claims were published by News Corp and SEN radio, and were penned by prominent broadcaster Gerard Whateley. Warner posted his response on Instagram, questioning where the assertions came from. I am not entirely sure where Gerard's assertions have come from, as they certainly do not align with my recollection of events, Warner posted.

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Warner Challenges Media Evidence

In relation to the alleged use of superglue and grit, and the more recent claims regarding the finger, could I respectfully ask what credible evidence exists to substantiate these allegations? Before further unverified claims are circulated publicly, I would suggest establishing the facts rather than perpetuating speculation, he added. Warner also replied to an Instagram user's comment that Whateley is a long-time hater of the internationally retired batsman. Refreshing to see someone willing to speak honestly, Warner replied.

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Education and eloquence are admirable qualities, but they should never be used to undermine those who weren't afforded the same opportunities, he wrote. When someone uses their public platform to control a narrative without affording others the same voice, it raises a legitimate question about the distinction between journalism and bullying, Warner said.

Warner's social media salvo comes after Usman Khawaja said a member of Australia's 2018 Cape Town Test squad was behind a suggestion to use lollies on the ball in the United Arab Emirates. That suggestion came on the first tour after the sandpaper scandal. Khawaja on Wednesday confirmed Whateley's reports of the 2018 drama in Dubai, which prompted new coach Justin Langer to deliver an all-time blow-up over the matter.

Paine Stops Khawaja Discussion

Tim Paine put a stop to the conversation and Langer unleashed on the group. Khawaja would not name the player who suggested the use of sweets, but said they were among the group involved in the furore in South Africa. Steve Smith, who is yet to comment publicly amid the fresh furore, and Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months. Warner also lost the vice-captaincy and Smith lost the captaincy for their role in the ball-tampering controversy.