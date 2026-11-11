Warner Backs Broad's Criticism of Lehmann Over Sandpaper Scandal

David Warner has supported former ICC match referee Chris Broad's comments that Darren Lehmann got away lightly and must have known about the 2018 sandpaper plot. The scandal has reignited with fresh accusations and denials.

David Warner has backed former International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad's claim that Darren Lehmann got away lightly over the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Warner agreed on social media that Lehmann should not have been coach if he did not know about the ball-tampering.

The scandal has reignited with fresh comments and denials. Broad, the father of England great Stuart, said on Talk Radio that Lehmann surely knew about the sandpaper use. He added that Lehmann got away lightly because he left his job months later but received no sanctions. Broad also accused Lehmann of double standards over a 2013 Ashes incident involving his son.

Also read ‘It’s 100 per cent accurate’: Warner backs Khawaja for telling ‘truth’ about Cape Town

Warner Backs Broad on Lehmann

Warner responded to Broad's comments on X, writing: I couldn't agree more and that's hard for me to say! He also threw his full support behind Usman Khawaja, who said everyone in Australia's Test team knew ball-tampering was occurring. Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith were the only ones punished. Lehmann has continuously denied knowing about the sandpaper plot.

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He told Summer Grandstand that not everyone would have known and that ball tampering had been happening for 150 years. He said it was an individual case by case and that Australia paid a heavy price. Lehmann called Cricket Australia's investigation rushed and botched. Mitchell Starc repeated his denial on Tuesday, citing a 2021 statement from the bowlers.

He said they were not aware anything was taken on to the field to be tampered with and that they saw the sandpaper on the big screen in Cape Town. Starc said he would stick to what he said eight years ago and that there are different versions from different people. Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Paul Marsh said it was understandable that players' versions of events could differ.

Players Give Different Accounts

He called for the ongoing vitriol directed at those involved to come to an end. But his statement attracted ire from former Test batsman Damien Martyn, who posted on X that it does not reflect all ex players' opinions. The author of a review into Australia's cricket culture said he may have been lied to by players. Simon Longstaff led an Ethics Centre team that examined the sport's culture but not the sandpaper scandal itself.

He wrote in the Australian Financial Review that they picked up whispers that the public record did not tell the full story. He said it is easy to understand how a group of players might perpetuate a lie. Former captain Adam Gilchrist expressed sadness that the saga had exploded back into the headlines. He said it was time to roll on and move forward, and expressed concern for the mental health of several individuals deeply affected.

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Calls to Stop Reopening Scandal

Former batsman Mike Hussey agreed with Michael Vaughan that the scandal should not be reopened, but understood why some batsmen felt aggrieved, saying the penalty did not fit the crime and was harsh. Cricket Australia banned Smith and Warner for one year and Bancroft for nine months. Smith and Warner were also stripped of their captain and vice-captain roles.

The illegal tactic was also used in the match prior to being uncovered by television cameras at the infamous 2018 Test in Cape Town.