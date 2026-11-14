David Warner Alleges Cricket Australia Cover-Up, Claims Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon Not Interviewed in 2018 Sandpaper Investigation

David Warner has accused Cricket Australia of a cover-up in its 2018 ball-tampering investigation, claiming Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were not interviewed. Cricket Australia denies the claim and says all players had the opportunity to speak.

David Warner has accused Cricket Australia of conducting a shoddy investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and failing to interview key bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

The former Australia vice-captain made the allegation on Instagram early Saturday, saying the probe stinks of a cover-up. Cricket Australia has denied the claim, saying all players were given the opportunity to speak at the time and have had the ability to come forward with new evidence in the eight years since. Warner wrote that as far as he is aware, Cricket Australia did not interview Hazlewood, Starc or Lyon in their 2018 investigation.

Also read Warner makes bombshell sandpapergate claim involving Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon

If that is correct, he asked how Cricket Australia can push the idea that the bowlers did not know about the sandpaper. He said it looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning, ran a shoddy investigation to serve that purpose, and now want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. He concluded that it stinks of a cover-up.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said: As we have stated previously, all players were given the opportunity to speak at the time of the initial investigation and have had the ability to come forward with new evidence in the eight years since. The body added that it has respected every player and former player's right to provide their own version of events.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia Denies Cover Up

Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith were the only players sanctioned after a Cricket Australia investigation found the trio had prior knowledge of the plot. Warner made the claim a day after he accused current Test captain Pat Cummins of throwing friend and former teammate Usman Khawaja under the bus.

Speaking on Kayo Cricket during the build-up to a match on Friday, hours after Cummins held a marathon press conference in Sydney, Warner said he would stick by Uzzy and what he has written in that book. He said it is the truth and he really supports him, adding that he feels for him and that the captain today threw Uzzy under the bus. Warner said he is very disappointed about that.

Cummins had rejected claims that more people were responsible for the sandpaper incident during the 2018 Cape Town Test, saying he did not know sandpaper was being taken on the field at Newlands. When Khawaja says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he is 100 percent wrong, Cummins said. I have said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

But I think Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That is complete and utter nonsense. I was genuinely shocked this week when I found out that Usman admitted that he told Cam Bancroft to be careful when using sandpaper.

Advertisement

Cummins said he spoke to investigators and that there were calls at the time for anyone with more information to come forward. The context of Warner's remarks includes the recent release of Khawaja's memoir, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja says he was never spoken to despite sitting next to Bancroft during discussions about using sandpaper on the ball.

Warner Backs Khawaja Memoir

Warner also appeared on a Kayo Sports panel on Friday, where he further amplified the controversy by backing Khawaja and positioning himself as a vocal critic of the current leadership structure. Warner said all three of Warner, Bancroft and Smith have paid a big price. He said he had not spoken about it in eight years, but at the end of the day they have to live with these consequences daily and have been served a life punishment.

He said it has been very difficult because the way it was handled in the first place made it hard for them to go back and actually give more evidence. He felt it was a botched investigation, a quick one to get it over and done with. The Australian Cricketers Association has reached out to representatives of Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon for comment regarding the serious allegations. Cricket Australia has also been contacted for its response to Warner's claims.

The silence from the three players so far has only fueled speculation about their involvement in the original events. Warner's latest claims add a new dimension to the ongoing saga, suggesting that the initial cover-up was more comprehensive than previously understood. The focus now shifts to whether Cricket Australia will respond to these specific allegations of exclusion and bias. Fans and pundits are closely watching for any official rebuttal or confirmation from the players involved.

Pressure Mounts On Cricket Australia

The pressure on Cricket Australia to provide a detailed explanation is mounting. The allegations of a cover-up strike at the heart of the organization's credibility. How they choose to handle this potential crisis will define their legacy in the post-sandpapergate era. The narrative of victimization versus accountability continues to dominate sports headlines.

Warner's bold move challenges the established version of events. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a formal review or if the matter will be settled through public relations strategies. The three players were part of a bowling quartet with Cummins at the time of the Cape Town Test. Warner's allegation that they were not interviewed has renewed scrutiny of the investigation's thoroughness.