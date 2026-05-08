Warren Buffett’s Legacy at Berkshire Hathaway: Can Greg Abel Sustain the Success?

Warren Buffett’s decades-long leadership at Berkshire Hathaway has left an indelible mark on the investment world, but his successor, Greg Abel, faces significant challenges in maintaining the company’s outperformance. Buffett’s strategy of concentration and size has been key to his success, but Berkshire’s underperformance in recent years and its limited exposure to high-growth sectors like technology and AI pose hurdles for Abel. As he navigates these challenges, the question remains: Can Berkshire Hathaway continue its legacy of beating the market?

Warren Buffett , the legendary investor and longtime CEO of Berkshire Hathaway , recently shared his insights on patience, diligence, prudence, and kindness during a CNBC interview ahead of the company’s annual meeting.

This year’s meeting marked a significant shift, as it was the first in decades not led by Buffett himself. Above him hung a sign reading 'The Legacy Continues,' a nod to his unparalleled track record of doubling the S&P 500 Index’s returns over six decades. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway grew into a financial powerhouse with a market capitalization of around $1 trillion.

The continuity of Buffett’s success now rests on the shoulders of his successor, Greg Abel, who took over this year and presided over the annual meeting for the first time. Abel faces the challenge of replicating Buffett’s remarkable achievements while navigating a rapidly evolving market landscape. Buffett’s investment strategy has long been defined by a focus on value, quality, and leverage, but two other key factors have contributed to his success: size and concentration.

In Berkshire’s early years, Buffett managed a relatively small portfolio, allowing him to invest in smaller, overlooked companies. As his reputation grew and more capital flowed in, this advantage diminished.

However, Buffett’s willingness to concentrate Berkshire’s stock portfolio in a handful of companies—nearly 70% of which are held in just six businesses—has been a defining characteristic of his approach. Abel has pledged to maintain this concentrated strategy, though he has hinted at the possibility of expanding Berkshire’s core holdings. The bigger challenge for Abel, however, is Berkshire’s sheer size. Buffett has often lamented that the company’s massive scale limits investment opportunities.

Since 2003, Berkshire has underperformed the S&P 500 by 0.7 percentage points annually, a trend that has persisted for over two decades. One of Buffett’s most notable decisions was his avoidance of technology stocks during the late 1990s, a move that initially seemed prescient when the dotcom bubble burst.

However, in hindsight, this decision proved costly, as the tech giants that emerged from the crash became some of the market’s best performers. Buffett has acknowledged this misstep, and Berkshire now risks repeating it with artificial intelligence.

'I understand fewer of the businesses as a percentage of the whole than I did 10 years ago,' Buffett admitted to CNBC’s Becky Quick. 'I have not learned new industries for some years. ' Abel faces a delicate balancing act: adding exposure to AI could dilute Berkshire’s concentration, while abandoning its traditional investments in favor of trendy AI names might alienate investors who value continuity.

Yet, if Abel hopes to revive Berkshire’s historic growth, he must find a way to adapt. From 1988 to 2025, Berkshire’s stock returned nearly 16% annually, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 4 percentage points.

However, this performance was largely driven by revenue growth, with valuation and margin expansion playing minor roles. With Berkshire’s current holdings expected to grow sales by just 5% annually over the next four years, compared to 15% for tech giants and 29% for AI leaders like Broadcom and AMD, Abel’s task is daunting





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