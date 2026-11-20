Victorian One Nation leader Warren Pickering backs candidate Garner Smith despite severe criticism from anti-violence advocates regarding his past comments on a video involving Dustin Martin.

Anti-violence campaigners are urging One Nation candidate Garner Smith to withdraw from the Victorian state election following renewed scrutiny of his historic comments regarding a video involving former AFL player Dustin Martin.

Warren Pickering, the state leader for One Nation, has publicly affirmed his continued support for Smith, who is contesting the seat of Murray Plains, despite intense pressure from advocacy groups demanding accountability for past behavior.

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Smith's Comments and Official Rulings

The controversy centers on a video filmed in 2015 but made public in 2022, which showed Dustin Martin allegedly touching a shirtless woman's breasts in a hospitality venue. The AFL integrity department reviewed the footage and decided not to sanction Martin for the conduct.

Following the video's release, Gannawarra Shire councillor Garner Smith posted a comment stating, I would be more worried if he didn go in for a feel. He later added to those who were offended to buy a bag of cement and harden the up.

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When asked by the ABC four years later if he still stood by these remarks, Smith denied that the comments concerned women at all. He declined further interviews, citing more pressing issues such as agricultural jobs, water politics, and electricity costs as his primary focus.

Council Investigation and Apology Dispute

Jane Ogden, the deputy mayor of Gannawarra Shire Council at the time, raised formal concerns about Smith's language in 2022. She moved a motion seeking an arbiter to determine if the posts breached the Standards of Conduct under the Local Government Governance and Integrity Regulations 2020.

The arbiter directed Smith to issue a public apology to the Gannawarra community and table it at the next council meeting. Smith complied by writing that his comment was intended to defend an action not considered an offense in the eyes of the law or the AFL integrity department.

Smith stated that he apologized for his postings but argued that the arbiter's decision implied an apology was unnecessary if he had clarified his personal opinion status. The council declined to confirm whether he completed the required training, and Ogden described his response as very insincere.

Advocacy Groups Demand Accountability

Sherele Moody, founder of Australian Femicide Watch and the Red Heart Movement, described Smith's political progression as deeply disturbing. She emphasized that individuals entering politics should actively work to change how men and boys view women in Australia.

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Moody argued that allowing men to retain public platforms after making such comments normalizes misogyny and reduces women to sex objects. She stated that the appropriate response would have been a clear admission that his words were wrong and a commitment to never repeating them.

Kim O'Reilly, CEO of the anti-violence organization It's Never Okay, said Smith should not hold a position of power representing communities. She noted that enabling such behavior stops only when the support for it ceases, citing correspondence from 2022 where council employees expressed appall at Smith's behavior.

Political Implications for One Nation

The situation highlights a clash between political expediency and social responsibility within the One Nation party in Victoria. Warren Pickering has maintained his support despite the calls for Smith to step aside from the Murray Plains candidacy.

Neither Smith nor Pickering responded to ABC requests for comment regarding the criticism from anti-violence advocates. The debate continues to highlight the tension between historical conduct and current political eligibility in the lead-up to the election.