One Nation Victorian President Warren Pickering targets Pakenham in the upcoming state election, promising to restore Victoria as a fertile ground for investment by cutting taxes and supporting local businesses.

Warren Pickering, the One Nation Victoria n president and candidate for the seat of Pakenham, is launching a vigorous campaign focused on revitalizing the state's economy and challenging the current government's record. The 43-year-old former army engineer and bricklayer argues that Victoria has become the worst state in Australia for business, citing significant tax increases and the closure of 130 businesses in the 2023-24 financial year. Pickering aims to leverage his background in defense and manual labor to present himself as a pragmatic leader capable of steering the state toward greater prosperity and reduced regulatory burdens.

Core Economic Arguments and Business Support

Warren Pickering asserts that Victoria currently produces twenty-five percent of Australia's gross domestic product, with thirty percent of domestic produce originating from the state. Despite these strong economic contributions, he contends that high taxes and restrictive policies have stifled growth and innovation. His platform includes visits to local enterprises, such as a Pakenham cricket club, a glamping tent manufacturer, a trucking business, and the local State Emergency Service branch, to demonstrate direct engagement with the community. Pickering believes that removing barriers to investment will make Victoria fertile ground for new ventures and existing companies alike.

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The campaign strategy involves a high volume of grassroots outreach, including the distribution of five thousand corflutes across the state ahead of next week's election. Pickering positions One Nation as a party that is not the official federal opposition but is actively steering the political agenda by addressing issues ignored by mainstream parties. He emphasizes the need for real-world, hands-on exposure to systemic issues, contrasting his approach with leaders he describes as insecure and overly focused on their own public image rather than effective governance.

Political Stance and Stakeholder Perspectives

One Nation, led by Pauline Hanson, faces criticism from some sectors for its politics of racial division, while others view it as a necessary correction to self-serving governments. The party's headquarters in Pakenham, located in a storage unit off the Koo Wee Rup Service Road, is marked by distinctive orange liveries and posters. During recent events, media outlets were barred from attending, but Pickering displays a lack of shame regarding past personal controversies, instead focusing on his policy proposals. He argues that his preparedness and track record as state leader for five years, combined with his defense career, provide a proven ability to mediate and achieve better outcomes for diverse groups.

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Pickering draws parallels between his military discipline and political leadership, citing World War II General Dwight D Eisenhower as an example of a leader who valued cool heads and calm hands in high-threat environments. He criticizes the current Victorian government as fiscally and morally bankrupt, suggesting that leaving governance to unproven professionals has resulted in poor decision-making. His rhetoric is infused with references to his youth and interests, including the 1990s metal band Rage Against the Machine, which he uses to illustrate his connection to the changing Overton window of acceptable political discourse and his desire to form government.

Personal Background and Public Challenges

Born in Gippsland to a farmer mother and a trucking father, Warren Pickering left school at seventeen to begin a bricklaying apprenticeship. He became a father at twenty-one to his daughter Jhett, raising her alongside her three stepbrothers with former partner Joanne Scott. His military service included roles as a combat engineer and trainer in Middle East combat zones, as well as humanitarian and disaster relief missions in Australia. After securing sole custody of Jhett, he moved to the Army Reserve while working for major corporations like BHP and Coles, stating that his daughter was his primary purpose during this period.

In September, Pickering addressed shocking allegations made by Joanne Scott, which included claims of drug use, drink-driving, and an open sexual relationship. He held an emotional press conference to admit to past drug use earlier in his life, a move that some commentators believed enhanced his reputation by demonstrating transparency. Despite these personal challenges, which threatened to derail his political ambitions, Pickering continues to campaign with intensity. He recently stepped out of an oversized Ford Ranger bearing the party logo in Pakenham, ready to face voters in a region he considers One Nation heartland, about sixty kilometers south-east of Melbourne.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The upcoming election promises to be a pivotal moment for Warren Pickering and the One Nation party in Victoria. If successful, his victory in Pakenham would represent a historic win for the right-wing party, potentially influencing the state's political landscape. His campaign focuses on concrete actions, such as supporting mental health initiatives and reducing the tax burden on businesses, to attract investment and stimulate economic growth. Pickering's message is clear: Victoria needs leaders who understand the struggles of everyday citizens and are willing to work tirelessly to save the state from what he perceives as systemic failure.

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As the election approaches, One Nation's presence is visible across the state, with Pickering visiting multiple locations to highlight his commitment to local issues. He argues that ignoring these issues leads to a decline in business confidence and quality of life for residents. By combining his military experience, manual labor background, and political leadership, Pickering seeks to present a viable alternative to the current government. The outcome of this campaign will determine whether his vision for a revitalized Victoria resonates with enough voters to secure a seat in the upcoming state election.