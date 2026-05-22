Warriors Extend Contract of Halfback Tanah Boyd

The Warriors have confirmed that injured halfback Tanah Boyd has signed a three-year extension with the club, despite his season ending ACL injury. The deal will keep him at the Warriors until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

The Warriors have confirmed injured halfback Tanah Boyd has inked a three-year extension with the club despite his season ending ACL injury. The agreement extends his contract until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

The deal follows confirmation his 2026 campaign had been cruelly halted after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The Warriors general manager Andrew McFadden said Boyd’s extension was just reward for his superb form this season which has helped the Warriors to second on the ladder heading into tomorrow night’s round 12 clash against the Dragons





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Warriors Tanah Boyd Extension ACL Injury Form Tripping Ligament Rugby League Hall Of Fame

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