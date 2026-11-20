Prosecutor Brett Hatfield told the NSW Supreme Court jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon carried a loaded gun in an Uber Eats bag before the alleged execution-style killings of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, urging the jury to reject the accused's account.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, has urged a NSW Supreme Court jury to find Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of murdering Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, playing CCTV footage during his closing address on Friday that showed the accused carrying what the Crown says was his police-issued Glock pistol in an Uber Eats bag.

Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant. The footage shows the then 28-year-old NSW police officer standing in the street outside Baird's Paddington home at about 9.23am, wearing a motorcycle helmet, high-visibility top and pants and gloves, and holding the paper Uber Eats bag. The court has heard the timestamp on the footage was an hour behind.

Also read Crown Prosecutor Sums Up Case in Beau Lamarre-Condon Double Murder Trial

Hatfield invited the jury to watch the bag and submitted that the way the bag swings shows there is something in there of weight. He said there is clearly something in the bag and that on the Crown case that is where he has the gun.

Defence claims police officer feared AVO

Lamarre-Condon told the court he went to Baird's house on the day of the men's deaths to collect belongings including a $25,000 Cartier ring and designer shirts, after Baird ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023. He said he had his police-issued Glock pistol with him because he had contemplated taking his own life the previous night, and he was not permitted to leave the weapon unattended in his car.

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The Crown case is that he planned to kill Baird after developing an obsessive and jealous infatuation that escalated when Baird cut off contact. Hatfield said on Thursday that his wounded pride had driven him to a darker plan for revenge. During his evidence, Lamarre-Condon said he was concerned Baird might accuse him of harassment or seek an AVO when he arrived to pick up his belongings.

He said he struck upon an idea that morning to disguise himself as an Uber Eats rider using an outfit he found on a nearby motorcycle. He testified that his pistol was secreted under his shirt to the rear of him on a plain-clothes holster.

Disputed accounts of struggle and shots

The defence case is that Baird lunged at Lamarre-Condon with a knife because he did not recognise the accused with the motorcycle helmet on, and that the accused shot him once near the shoulder to disarm him and a second time by accident during a struggle. The Crown case is that the accused shot Baird in the back near the base of his neck and a second time in the head in an execution-style killing.

Hatfield invited the jury to consider the four-second interval between the first and second shots, the audio of which was captured on a neighbour's security camera. He submitted that it was not enough time for the struggle alleged by Lamarre-Condon.

Hatfield said the jury would have no doubt that Lamarre-Condon shot Davies through Baird's bedroom door after he called Triple Zero for help, and would reject the accused's account that Davies grabbed the gun and accidentally shot himself in front of the door. He noted that Davies was right-handed, while Lamarre-Condon had testified that Davies shot himself with the gun in his left hand.

The prosecutor pointed to expert evidence about stippling, or gun propellant particles, on the outside of the door that was consistent with the bullet striking the door first and then Davies, rather than the other way around as alleged by the defence. Hatfield said Lamarre-Condon had grabbed onto evidence that Davies' DNA was found on his gun to weave an invented narrative about Davies shooting himself.

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DNA evidence found on Glock pistol

The court heard during the trial that a partial DNA profile matching Davies was detected from a swab inside the barrel of Lamarre-Condon's gun. Tests also recovered DNA from at least three people on the grip and trigger of the gun. Davies was identified as a major contributor, while the accused was matched as a minor contributor. The third person was not identified.

Testing of a DNA swab from the muzzle of the weapon identified Baird and Davies as contributors. Former crime scene investigator Greg Moon, a retired detective senior sergeant who worked on the case, was asked during his evidence if blood back spatter could travel back to the gun through a door. He said that it could through the path of the bullet that is made through the door itself.

Hatfield said on Friday this was a possible reason why Mr Davies' DNA was inside the barrel of the gun, and the expert evidence was that it was a very, very low level. He said it could also be from secondary or indirect transfer, and that the ejection chamber exposes the barrel. Hatfield added that the accused could have done anything with the gun afterwards.

Prosecutor questions body disclosure motive

The prosecutor said Lamarre-Condon took steps to conceal his crimes before handing himself in to police on February 23, four days after the alleged murders, as investigators closed in. The accused disclosed the location of the bodies of Baird and Davies after being told by police about the no body, no parole laws, Hatfield said, and the jury might think there was self-interest in it for him.

Hatfield said the fact is the bodies were left rotting for a further four days after he was arrested, with evidence all the while being destroyed on their bodies. He said the jury could imagine the grief that the families were going through. The prosecutor submitted that to the extent Lamarre-Condon was attempting to rely on his disclosure of the bodies' location as assisting him in relation to his liability for murder, it does nothing at all for him.

The trial continues. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).