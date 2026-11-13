Lamarre-Condon denies Saltburn messages foreshadowed alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has denied that messages he sent about the film Saltburn foreshadowed an alleged plan to murder Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, during his final day of cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court.

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has denied that messages he sent a friend about the film Saltburn foreshadowed an alleged plan to murder Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The 26-year-old Baird was a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and the 29-year-old Davies was a Qantas flight attendant. They died on February 19, 2024. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to murdering both men. Lamarre-Condon was grilled about the Saltburn messages during his final day of cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday.

Also read Live: Beau Lamarre-Condon case resumes after legal argument

Lamarre-Conden Denies Saltburn Murder Plan

He had sent a series of messages to a friend on the encrypted messaging app Signal in the days before the alleged murders. The friend has been dubbed Fiona Rosso in the trial. After 9pm on February 15, 2024, he messaged her: Watch the movie salt burn [sic]. I see myself playing the lead role of the nerd.

It is a mind f---. The following day at 11.30am, he messaged her again: Hey watch the movie salt burn. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, put to Lamarre-Condon that Saltburn was about a murder and it strongly resonated with you. You already had that plan yourself, Hatfield said.

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The accused said this was not the case and it was the number one movie at the time, produced by Margot Robbie. I watched it like many other people on social media were talking about it at the time, he told the court. He denied that he had a plan to murder Baird. I never had a plan to harm Jesse at all, he said.

This was in relation to my acting class. Lamarre-Condon messaged the same friend at about 5am on the day of the alleged murders that he had just gotten rid of all social media for now. He denied that he was planning to do something very bad to Baird. He said he had been advised to shut down my social media if I went off on stress leave from the NSW Police force.

Defendant Rejects Hiring Car Murder Link

The court has heard that Lamarre-Condon drove a car rented in his mother's name to Baird's home on the day the men died. The car had been rented the previous evening. He rejected an allegation that the hire car was part of his plan to murder Baird. You would not bring a vehicle linked to your mum for a murder if that was the plan, Mr Crown, you would get a stolen vehicle, he said.

Mr Crown, if I wanted to plan a murder, I would have two stolen vehicles ready to go, I would have a gun that is not linked to me, I know exactly how to do it. The Crown has alleged Lamarre-Condon planned to kill Baird after developing an obsessive and jealous infatuation with him that escalated when the former TV presenter ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023.

The prosecution case is that he shot Davies to eliminate a witness to the crime. Lamarre-Condon has told the court he went to Baird's home to collect some of his belongings. He decided to wear an Uber Eats disguise he found on a motorbike that morning to avoid an allegation of harassment that might be levelled against him by Baird.

He said he had his police-issued gun with him as he had contemplated taking his own life on February 18 over work-related trauma. He pushed on an open door to enter the house. He denied a suggestion by Hatfield on Friday that he shot Baird in the back as he was walking or running away from him, and fired a second shot into his temple in order to execute him.

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Lamarre-Condon Claims Davies Shot Himself

He has told the court that Baird lunged at him with a knife. He shot him once in the shoulder to disarm him, while the second shot was an accident. Lamarre-Condon denied that he shot Davies through Baird's bedroom door. The defence case is that Davies grabbed the gun and shot himself accidentally while standing in front of the door.

The court heard Lamarre-Condon sent a message to a man he had been dating hours after he allegedly murdered Baird and Davies. How was your Monday, Mr? read the message he sent just before midnight on February 19, 2024. Hatfield said: You were completely relaxed, and you were sending a cute message to your boyfriend or your current partner. Lamarre-Condon replied: I was panicking, and I was trying to make everything normal on my end because I was freaking out.

The accused murderer agreed he treated the bodies of Baird and Davies in a terrible way. But he denied that a chainsaw he bought on February 21, 2024, had been intended to cut up their bodies. He said he thought a chainsaw could be used to cut down the gate at a rural property where he tried to dispose of the men's bodies on February 21, 2024.

Court Hears Bungonia Body Disposal Attempt

The court has heard Lamarre-Condon attempted to sink the bodies in a dam at a farm in Bungonia, near Goulburn, owned by the family of a man he had met on the dating app Hinge. The man had no knowledge of the plan, the court heard. When that plan failed, he returned to Sydney late on February 21 without the bodies. He bought weights at Kmart Sylvania before returning to Bungonia in the early hours of February 22.

You stopped at McDonald's on the way back and bought yourself a frappe and a chicken burger? Hatfield said. I did, Lamarre-Condon said. The court has heard he brought the bodies back to Sydney before returning to Bungonia later on February 22.

He left them in surfboard bags outside the fence line of a Greek monastery. The trial continues. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.