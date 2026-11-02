ASIC Threatens Enforcement as Superannuation Complaints Surge and Trustees Fail on Systemic Issues

ASIC has warned superannuation trustees of enforcement action after finding many fail to properly handle complaints, with complaints to AFCA surging 42 per cent and nearly a third of trustees identifying no systemic issues over two years.

The corporate regulator has threatened enforcement action against superannuation trustees that fail to improve how they handle customer complaints, after finding many funds are too quick to blame members and ignore a growing wave of issues.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission made the warning after reviewing 45 trustees covering 1.6 trillion dollars in benefits for more than 12.8 million members. ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said one of the biggest lessons from the banking royal commission was the need to listen to customer complaints. She said complaints are a canary in the coalmine that signal payment errors, service delays, communication delays, and even fraud and misconduct.

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Leaving complaints unresolved can let small problems snowball into larger failures, exposing customers to harm and eroding trust in the multi-trillion dollar superannuation system. Constant warned the challenge will only grow as more people reach retirement. She said this is only going to become a bigger and weightier problem for super funds and they need to get the basics right. She noted listening to complaints was one of the top lessons from the 2018 banking royal commission.

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The Australian Financial Complaints Authority last month said superannuation complaints jumped more than 40 per cent last financial year, and it noted people's relationship with their super fund gets more important as they move into retirement. During July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2026, more than 19,400 complaints were made to AFCA about superannuation concerning the 45 funds in ASIC's review. In 2025-26, AFCA received 8,755 superannuation complaints, up 42 per cent on the previous financial year.

ASIC found nearly one quarter of the 45 trustees failed to regularly analyse complaints data to identify systemic issues, breaching an enforceable requirement under its internal dispute resolution standards. More than half of the trustees reviewed, 24 out of 45, identified fewer than five systemic issues from complaints over a two-year period. Of these, 14 trustees failed to identify a single issue, which ASIC said was a red flag rather than evidence of better performance.

Funds Blame Members For Complaints

Constant said it was alarming that AFCA appeared better at picking up issues than the funds themselves. She said when comparing the two years of data, AFCA identified systemic issues from superannuation complaints at almost twice the rate all trustees identified from the complaints they received. The commission also said several trustees too readily attributed the root cause of complaints to members, including blaming member expectations, awareness or error. Constant said blaming the customer is not a complaints strategy.

She said more than 60 per cent of the time, the customer, the messenger, is being shot and the customer is being blamed. Constant said trustees need to look behind the complaint and ask whether poor communication, unclear processes, delays or system failures are driving member dissatisfaction. She said members being unable to access payments, failing to get a timely response, or not receiving the support or services they were entitled to had serious consequences.

She said these are not abstract governance issues. They affect people's lives and the retirement savings they have worked hard to build. In one case, a tax-related system problem was raised through complaints for years before the trustee investigated whether other members were affected, with early estimates suggesting around 1,200 members could be impacted. Another case involved more than 250,000 members being unable to access documents online at different times.

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ASIC Threatens Enforcement Action

ASIC has urged trustees to review the findings and assess whether their internal dispute resolution arrangements are adequate to identify and respond to systemic issues. Constant said the commission will pay particular attention to trustees that have been put on notice to improve but have not taken sufficient and timely action. She said where the commission is not satisfied, it will consider further responses including supervisory engagement, compliance action, licensing conditions and enforcement action.

She said ASIC is willing and able to bring actions against funds for not meeting their legal responsibilities. The warning follows a $23.5 million penalty after ASIC sued a trustee for unreasonable delays experienced by more than 7,000 Australians in handling death benefits and total and permanent disability insurance claims. ASIC has long criticised how super funds handle member complaints over death benefits, disability insurance payouts, and alleged fraud and misconduct.

In March last year, it called on funds to overhaul how they dealt with death benefit claims. Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs agreed superannuation trustees have a responsibility to deliver high-quality services to members. He said in recent years, superannuation trustees have undertaken significant work to strengthen their complaints-handling frameworks, including improving processes for identifying and responding to systemic issues.

Industry Supports Mandatory Service Standards

He said the government almost two years ago announced its intention to introduce mandatory service standards across the industry in response to unacceptable failures in how major funds had handled Australians' death benefit and group life claims. He said the council supports ongoing industry efforts to promptly identify and address systemic issues, learn from complaints and improve processes to deliver better outcomes for members.