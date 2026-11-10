ACCC warns retailers over misleading Black Friday deals as spending set to hit record $7.2 billion

Australia's consumer watchdog is ramping up enforcement against misleading Black Friday promotions, including false urgency and fake sitewide claims, as the Australian Retail Council forecasts record spending of $7.2 billion over the four-day sale weekend.

Australia's consumer watchdog is warning retailers not to mislead shoppers into thinking they are getting a bigger deal than they actually are during the upcoming Black Friday sales.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Tuesday it is ramping up its policing of misleading behaviour. Many businesses have already begun their sales. The ACCC's efforts will include a sweep of advertising across websites, email promotions and social media posts. Aggressive discounting tactics have seen Black Friday and Cyber Monday blow out to an entire month of competitive promotions in recent years.

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Black Friday Sales Period In Australia

The four-day shopping window is linked to Thanksgiving in the US and has been adopted locally. Many Australians use the period to organise Christmas gifts early. Last year, about 6 million Australians were estimated to have spent about $39 billion across the month. Retailers spruiking sitewide or storewide claims, when they are actually excluding a large number of products from the sale, are a key focus for the ACCC this year.

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The watchdog said a fine print disclaimer is not sufficient to qualify the headline message of the promotion. A false sense of urgency created by time-limited offers and countdown timers on websites will also be scrutinised. This applies when offers will actually continue beyond the stated end date. Promotional tactics to pressure shoppers into making purchases will also be under the regulator's microscope.

These include misleading testimonials and scarcity messaging, such as false claims that stock levels are low. Ads comparing sale prices to a misleading reference price will also be examined. This includes cases when those items were never, or not recently, sold at those reference prices. A sale sign does not always mean it is a good deal, ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said.

ACCC Warns Against Deceptive Discounts

She encouraged shoppers to focus on the end price of a product. Consumers should be able to trust that the advertised savings and discount prices are genuine, she said. We know some businesses use tactics to mislead consumers into thinking they are getting a bargain even when they are not. Lowe said retailers risk ACCC enforcement action if they misrepresent the size, scope or duration of their sales.

Retailers should not be relying on fine print disclaimers or exclusions to qualify the headline message of a promotion, she said. The Australian Retail Council released research on Tuesday showing local shoppers were expected to spend a record $7.2 billion over the four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend alone. That is a 5.5 per cent rise on last year. The average shopper is expected to spend about $920 across the period.

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Almost one in three Australians plan to spend more than $1000. Men are expected to spend an average of $1028, compared to $822 for women. Technology items are most sought after by men during the window. Women reported planning purchases of clothing, footwear and accessories.

Retail Council Releases Spending Forecast

The council's chief industry engagement officer, Fleur Brown, said that with an unrelenting pressure on many household budgets, shoppers are looking to make their money go even further this year. The watchdog's warning comes after it issued a slew of fines to retailers over misleading Black Friday claims in recent years. Last year, one major national chain hiked a product's price before lowering it so it could claim it as a Black Friday top pick.

In 2025, one-third of advertised Black Friday deals globally offered no real savings or were, in fact, more expensive than their lowest prices advertised throughout October and early November. That finding came from an analysis.