Urban Utilities says south-east Queensland households could pay more for water unless the state government funds Olympic-related infrastructure, with customers potentially contributing up to $27 million a year from 2031-32.

South-east Queensland households could face higher water bills unless the state government agrees to underwrite the cost of projects needed for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The warning comes in a major regulatory submission from Urban Utilities, which services 1.6 million customers across Brisbane, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim. The utility has revealed it is planning hundreds of millions of dollars in Games-related work even as the funding arrangements remain unresolved. Urban Utilities has identified almost $300 million of network infrastructure initially required to support key Olympic precincts.

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Olympic Precincts And Infrastructure Costs

Those precincts include the planned Brisbane Stadium and National Aquatic Centre at Victoria Park, the athletes village and Brisbane Showgrounds. The preliminary estimate excludes some treatment plant, reservoir and other venue impacts still being assessed. In its submission to the Queensland Competition Authority, Urban Utilities argued Games-related works should not automatically fall on ordinary customers. It noted state legislation exempts Olympic venues from the infrastructure charges that normally help fund major developments.

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Urban Utilities expect that an appropriate funding arrangement will be established for infrastructure costs directly attributable to the Games, the submission says. It says this would ensure costs are appropriately allocated and avoid the potential for Games specific costs to be recovered from the broader customer base. Our position is that the funding treatment should reflect the underlying driver and beneficiary of the investment, while protecting customers from costs that are not attributable to their service needs, it says.

Urban Utilities modelled the consequences if government funding failed to eventuate. Customers could be left contributing about $18 million towards Olympic infrastructure over the next three-year pricing period if no government funding arrangement was reached. That figure would rise to about $27 million a year from 2031-32 onwards. Funding certainty is required to enable full delivery, while an early start on least-regrets works is required to meet Games timelines and contain cost escalation, Urban Utilities says in its submission.

Games Readiness Investment Breakdown

The Olympic work formed part of a broader $2.28 billion capital investment program between 2027-28 and 2029-30. Of that amount, Urban Utilities has earmarked $291 million for Games-readiness infrastructure. That includes $78 million in 2027-28, $154 million in 2028-29 and $59 million in 2029-30. Ongoing operating and maintenance costs for the new infrastructure were still being calculated.

In its submission, Urban Utilities says the investment was necessary because Olympic venues and precincts would place concentrated demands on water and wastewater networks in some of Brisbane most developed areas. It says its role is to ensure water and wastewater services remain safe, reliable and resilient before, during and after the Games. That applies not only for Games venues and operations, but for the surrounding communities that depend on the same infrastructure every day, it says.

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Water Network Risks During The Games

The submission noted the Games would bring more than 10,000 athletes and hundreds of thousands of visitors to south-east Queensland. That would require new and upgraded water and wastewater infrastructure for venues, accommodation and surrounding precincts. Urban Utilities warned that wastewater surges from packed stadiums could overwhelm constrained pipes and take venue toilets out of action mid-event. It said such a scenario came with significant reputational risk, adding that these are not new risks and we manage them every day.

Urban Utilities said its negotiations with the state government and Games authorities over delivery responsibilities, approvals and funding arrangements were continuing. Comment was sought from Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie, who had ministerial oversight of Olympic infrastructure delivery. His office referred questions to the Games Independent Infrastructure and Co-ordination Authority. To ensure we achieve value for money for taxpayers we are working with a number of utility providers as planning for the Games venues continues, a GIICA spokesman said.