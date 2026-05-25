Waterloo Residents Protest as National Housing Initiative Begins Demolition of Public Homes

Activists disrupted the first phase of a government‑backed redevelopment plan in Waterloo, Sydney as officials begin replacing 750 public homes with a mix of 3,300 private, social and affordable units. Housing Minister Rose Jackson rationalised the move as more 'functional', sparking a heated debate over the balance between public and private development.

The demolition of a block of 150 public homes in the inner Sydney suburb of Waterloo has begun after activists interrupted the process of enacting a new housing plan for the area.

Workers and front-line staff from the NSW Department of Housing began setting up barbed‑wire fences around a south‑side parcel of the Waterloo estate on Monday, a move that caught many residents completely off guard. One local resident, Julie, said she had only discovered that demolition was starting when she opened the door to her apartment to find a pile of fencing material and construction equipment in what used to be her living environment.

The new development will replace 750 units of public housing with 3,300 homes that will include a 50 per cent share of private housing, 30 per cent of social housing and 20 per cent of affordable units, according to plans outlined by Housing Minister Rose Jackson. Waterloo’s public housing block has long been a target of government regeneration initiatives.

The minister has repeatedly characterised such estates as “not functional communities”, and has argued that a mixed‑tenure model is a better way to support the city’s housing needs. In an interview with 702 ABC Sydney presenter Craig Reucassel, she explained that the traditional public housing model – large concentration of subsidised homes – is costly for state budgets and fails to foster resilient communities.

“It costs money to deliver subsidised public housing and the government contributes millions and millions of dollars,” she said. Determining the precise nature of the affordable housing component, however, remains a work in progress for the planning team. The changes are expected to bring a wave of new homes to Waterloo, in part to keep the suburb affordable for low‑income workers.

However, the government’s vision has been contested by many, including housing activist Karyn Brown. Brown blamed the ministry for the perceived stagnation of the local economy and demanded more refurbishment of current homes rather than a wholesale replacement. She argued that maintaining the area as an affordable neighbourhood would help keep essential workers in proximity to the city’s core.

NSW Greens spokesperson Jenny Leong has gone further, campaigning for a 100 per cent public housing build‑out on public land and condemning what she calls the state’s “rash shift towards private development”. In response to the protests staged by a dozen activists who set up a temporary base near the site, residents have expressed a combination of confusion and resentment, with residents noting that not all of those who were still living at the location were—or believe they constituted—official tenants.

The minister has acknowledged that these residents were not currently registered tenants and committed to working with them to ensure respectful relocation and clear communication. While the government has kept its tone optimistic, it has faced criticism in the media and from advocacy groups for potentially sidelining the current residents’ voices.

Still, the Department of Housing signals that the transformation of the Waterloo estate will enable thousands of households to secure housing within a short period, and promises that the new homes will replace the old and include a wide range of affordable and social housing options. The demolition of the first parcel will begin in late June.

With the goal of replacing the 750 public homes with 3,300 mixed‑tenure units, the project is noticeably adding to the historical debate over how best to serve inner‑city living for both wealthy and low‑income residents. In the wake of the demonstration, mainstream media outlets such as ABC News and local talk shows are covering the issue in depth, and the involvement of three different key figures – the minister, a resident and a Green Party spokesperson – good evidence that the project will become a staple controversy for years to come





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Waterloo Public Housing Demolition Mixed-Tenure Activist Protest

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