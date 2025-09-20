Waterside Hotel Reborn: A Melbourne Pub's Transformation After Five-Year Revamp

The historic Waterside Hotel in Melbourne is set to reopen after a five-year rebuild, transforming the once-dubbed “dirtiest pub” into a multi-story venue with a rooftop garden and expanded dining options. The project, led by Sand Hill Road, features a ground-floor bar, beer garden and a South-East Asian restaurant.

The Waterside Hotel is on the verge of a grand reopening after a five-year renovation project, transforming the historic pub into a seven-story venue. The original facade, the only remnant of the pub's past, now fronts a structure that can accommodate up to 1000 people.

The revamped hotel, located at the corner of King and Flinders streets, once known as “the dirtiest in Melbourne,” features a ground-floor public bar and beer garden, along with a three-level South-East Asian dining restaurant named Past Port. The menu boasts dishes like tom yum prawn dumplings, crispy fried bebek (Balinese duck) with sambals, and spanner crab pad Thai, offering a diverse culinary experience. Sand Hill Road, a seasoned pub developer, acquired the property in 2017 and enlisted Technē Architecture to spearhead the transformation. The design incorporates 1825 plants, creating a unique “Hanging Garden of Babylon” or “hanging garden of Flinders Street”, as described by Lord Mayor Nick Reece, adding a lush green element to the urban setting.\The renovation's scope has expanded significantly, evolving from an initial $27 million estimate to a “massive investment” due to rising construction costs. The project, overseen by Sand Hill Road co-founder Matt Mullins, aims to establish a modern hospitality experience. Mullins emphasized the importance of food, a major shift from the company’s early ventures, reflecting the changing face of pub life. The Waterside’s culinary offerings will be managed by Chef Sarah Chan, formerly of the Espy’s Mya Tiger restaurant. Mullins noted the dramatic evolution, highlighting the contrast between their first pub with minimal kitchen facilities and The Waterside’s three kitchens. This change represents a substantial shift in pub culture, where food plays a central role. The historical context of the pub is also significant, tracing back to its origins in 1853 as a wharf-side establishment. The Waterside has witnessed many changes, from its early days as a bustling port-of-call for new arrivals to its later reputation as a “dodgy strip” of Melbourne. \Looking ahead, Mullins expresses confidence in the positive impact of the reopening. He anticipates that the enhanced hospitality offered by The Waterside will contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the area. The presence of more workers, residents, and hospitality ventures signifies a changing dynamic in the neighborhood. Sand Hill Road, founded by five friends in 2000, has a proven track record of successful ventures. The group’s portfolio includes notable establishments such as The Espy in St Kilda, which was renovated and sold for $64 million in 2022, Garden State Hotel, The Posty, Bridge Hotel, Holliava, Richmond Club, Prahran Hotel and Terminus. The Waterside is the sole property Sand Hill Road retained, highlighting its significance to the group. The renovation is designed to attract a diverse clientele, ensuring that The Waterside will be a premier destination. The new Waterside Hotel is designed to elevate the area, and they are committed to running an extraordinary hospitality venue that improves the overall environment of the area





