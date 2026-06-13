Waverley Council Proposes Halving Short-Term Rental Days in Bondi to Boost Housing Supply

Waverley Council in Sydney is proposing to cut the annual limit for non-hosted short-term holiday rentals in Bondi from 180 days to 90 days and is calling for a state levy on such bookings to fund long-term housing programs. The move aims to return hundreds of holiday homes to the rental market amid soaring rents, but faces opposition from operators who argue they are being scapegoated for a broader supply crisis.

Waverley Council is proposing a significant reduction in the allowable days for non-hosted short-term holiday rentals in Sydney 's Bondi area. The plan would cut the annual limit from 180 days to 90 days for the 2026 postcode, which includes Bondi , Bondi Beach, North Bondi , and Tamarama.

The council is also urging the New South Wales government to implement a 5 to 7.5 percent levy on short-term accommodation bookings, with the revenue earmarked for long-term housing initiatives. This proposal puts Bondi at the forefront of a heated national discussion about whether housing in prime tourist locations should prioritize visitors or permanent residents.

The council's argument is based on data indicating that Bondi has one of the highest densities of short-term rentals in Sydney, with 8.6 percent of occupied private dwellings listed on platforms like Airbnb. Given that apartments and units constitute over 86 percent of the local housing stock, this trend removes many properties from the traditional long-term rental market. There are approximately 923 active short-term rental listings in the 2026 postcode, compared to 1,256 rooms in the conventional accommodation sector.

Concurrently, rental pressures are worsening, with the median weekly rent for a two-bedroom Bondi unit at $1,295-nearly 40 percent above the Greater Sydney average of $800. Nicole Gurran, an associate professor in urban and regional planning at the University of Sydney, noted the council's challenging balancing act between supporting a globally recognized tourism destination and addressing residents' housing needs. She observed that the existing 180-day limit has not changed the financial incentives that favor short-term rentals over long-term housing.

However, short-term rental operators oppose the measures, claiming they are being unfairly blamed for a housing crisis rooted in broader supply shortages. Anna Mildon of Guest Realty emphasized that many hosts are ordinary homeowners who rent out their properties only when they are away, preventing homes from sitting empty. She warned that stricter rules could harm cleaners, contractors, and local businesses reliant on the visitor economy, especially since Bondi's popularity is boosted by government and council tourism campaigns.

This conflict reflects struggles in global hotspots like New York, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, where authorities have tightened short-term rental regulations due to housing affordability concerns. In Australia, the City of Sydney is also reviewing short-term rentals and considering a 60-day cap in some areas. Planning Minister Paul Scully stated the government would review the council's proposal but highlighted a shortage of visitor accommodation, with an estimated need for 40,400 additional hotel rooms by 2035.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb's country manager for Australia, called the council's measures a blunt approach that could remove an economic lifeline for residents who depend on rental income to stay in their homes. The debate underscores the tension between tourism revenue and housing affordability in desirable coastal suburbs





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Short-Term Rentals Bondi Waverley Council Housing Affordability Sydney Tourism Rental Market NSW Government Airbnb Visitor Accommodation Rental Crisis Planning Policy

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