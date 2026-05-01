Wayne Carey to Undergo Surgery as Old Neck Injury Worsens

AFL legend Wayne Carey has revealed his career-ending neck injury has deteriorated, requiring surgery. He is experiencing numbness and pain in his hands and hopes the procedure will restore feeling.

Australian Football League ( AFL ) legend Wayne Carey has publicly disclosed a concerning deterioration in the neck injury that ultimately led to his premature retirement from professional football.

The former star forward, widely celebrated as one of the game’s most dominant players, is now preparing for surgery after experiencing a recent and significant decline in his physical condition. Carey revealed he has been grappling with repeated falls and a progressive loss of sensation in both hands, prompting him to seek urgent medical evaluation.

He detailed the symptoms on Sam Newman’s podcast, ‘You Cannot Be Serious’, describing a troubling pattern of numbness spreading from his left hand to his right, accompanied by sharp, shooting pains. Initially, Carey attributed these incidents to simple clumsiness or the natural effects of aging, but the persistence and increasing severity of the symptoms led him to consult a neurosurgeon for the first time in over a decade.

The specialist’s assessment confirmed the need for surgical intervention, offering Carey hope for the restoration of feeling in his hands. The injury that forced Carey’s retirement in 2004 involved damage to his cervical spine. Doctors at the time warned him of the severe risk of permanent paralysis should he continue playing, effectively ending his illustrious career after a match against Geelong.

The abrupt conclusion to his playing days came just weeks later, cutting short what would have been the final chapter of a 16-season career. Beyond the initial neck injury, Carey has undergone multiple shoulder reconstructions throughout his life and has openly discussed the impact of arthritis on various parts of his body, significantly limiting his strength and range of motion.

These ongoing physical struggles were also referenced during a 2022 incident in Perth, where his legal representation indicated that medication prescribed for managing chronic pain stemming from his football injuries may have been a contributing factor. Carey poignantly described the extent of his physical limitations, stating that his strength and range of movement have diminished considerably, and that numerous joints are severely affected by arthritis.

A renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Greg Hoy, once reportedly assessed Carey’s shoulder as being ‘about as bad as it can get’, highlighting the severity of the physical toll his career had taken on his body. Throughout his celebrated career, Wayne Carey earned the nicknames “The King” and “Duck” while playing as a centre half-forward, primarily for North Melbourne.

He established himself as a force to be reckoned with, known for his exceptional contested marking ability, remarkable mobility for a player of his size, and unwavering accuracy in front of goal, even under immense pressure. Carey’s journey in the AFL spanned two prominent clubs: he began with the Kangaroos in 1989 and remained there until 2001, before concluding his career with Adelaide between 2003 and 2004.

In total, he played 272 games and amassed an impressive 727 goals, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever grace the AFL field. The news of his deteriorating condition and upcoming surgery has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and former colleagues alike, all wishing him a successful procedure and a return to improved health.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of the physical demands and potential long-term consequences faced by professional athletes, even those at the pinnacle of their sport. Carey’s willingness to share his struggles underscores the importance of prioritizing athlete wellbeing and providing comprehensive support for those dealing with the lasting effects of their careers





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Wayne Carey AFL Neck Injury Surgery Football North Melbourne Adelaide Arthritis Retirement

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