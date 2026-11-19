Cameron Bancroft has released a 4000-word statement admitting the entire Australian team knew about ball tampering in 2018, contradicting Pat Cummins and prompting Cricket Australia to open an independent forum.

Cameron Bancroft has released a 4000-word article revealing that the entire Australian cricket team knew about his use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, not just Steve Smith and David Warner.

Bancroft Reveals Team Knew About Sandpaper Scandal

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg responded by announcing an independent forum for all players and staff on that tour. Bancroft said he will attend the forum but insisted the public needed to know his story now. Bancroft wrote that for eight years he carried the burden of the country on his shoulders. He said this burden was heavier than his capacity and he took the bullet for everybody, and it was his choice.

Also read Cameron Bancroft says whole Australian team knew about sandpaper use in 2018

He has spent eight years speaking about accountability and honesty, but in 2018 not the entire truth was told. He admitted he was never completely honest about what happened and that the whole team knew about the sandpaper. During Cricket Australia's investigation, Bancroft did not give a complete and truthful account. He withheld important details, including when the sandpaper use began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others.

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He did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others. Other players, including Usman Khawaja, were not interviewed at all in what many viewed as a rushed and incomplete process. The recent release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr brought memories back to the surface. Bancroft said it was freeing to hear the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, though his own chronology differs in some key respects from Khawaja's.

The final straw for Bancroft to write his account was Australian captain Pat Cummins' press conference. What Bancroft saw, experienced and lived with was not the public account Cummins gave, and he believes conversations and moments remain untold. Bancroft's cricket career has been destroyed and he has never been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

Cummins Manager Disputes Bancroft New Claims

After his suspension, he was selected for the first and second Tests of the 2019 Ashes in England but has not played Test cricket since. He said continuing to protect an incomplete account feels more damaging than the truth. In response, Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell said there is nothing in the statement that has not been answered by Pat in his press conference. Todd Greenberg, now Cricket Australia CEO, was not involved in cricket in 2018.

He was NRL CEO at the time and became CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association in January 2021. He was in that role when Australia's bowling group, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, released a May 2021 statement seeking to end rumour-mongering about their role. Greenberg became Cricket Australia CEO in March 2025. Bancroft appreciated Greenberg's comments and the chance for players and staff to speak.

How Ball Maintenance Became Normalized In Squad

Bancroft described the environment he entered as a young Test cricketer. He had recently turned 25 when he played his first Test, having played 66 first-class games since debuting for Western Australia in 2013 at age 20. He played for Australia A in India in 2015 and had two seasons of English County Championship cricket for Gloucestershire. In his first Test against England in the 2017/18 Ashes, David Warner carried significant responsibility for maintaining the ball.

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Warner understood reverse swing and was highly regarded for his knowledge. Ball maintenance was a normal part of conversations and Warner did this selflessly. During his first Test, Bancroft was instructed along with others to push the quarter seam of the ball together after a wicket. He accepted it as part of how the team operated and never questioned the distinction between legitimate maintenance and altering the ball.

The practices were so normalised he barely gave them a second thought. The team was ruthless and willing to cross boundaries to win. There were also more traditional methods like saliva, but Bancroft cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved. The Second Test in Port Elizabeth was a significant escalation where Bancroft became directly involved.

After winning the First Test in Durban, the team was on top of the world and slightly arrogant. They wanted to continue that into the Second Test at St George's Park. In the first innings Australia was bowled out for 243 on a slightly green wicket. By tea on day two, South Africa had reached 2/153 and momentum was moving towards them.

The pressure grew as they struggled to make the ball move. During a 20-minute break, coaches and players discussed getting the ball to reverse swing. Bowling coach David Saker and coach Darren Lehmann were involved in those conversations. Other players moved in and out.

Bancroft's account makes clear that the environment encouraged such practices and that the entire team was aware. The scandal first erupted in 2018 when Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper during the Third Test in Cape Town. He was suspended along with Steve Smith and David Warner. Now, eight years later, Bancroft insists the whole team knew and that he took the fall for everyone.