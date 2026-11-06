NextDC faces two class actions after $3 billion value wiped by power pole delay

Data centre giant NextDC is under investigation by two law firms over alleged disclosure failures linked to a paused power pole rollout in Yarraville, after shares crashed 42 per cent and wiped $3 billion in value.

Data centre giant NextDC is facing two looming shareholder class action s and a potential takeover after a suburban power pole dispute triggered a $3 billion collapse in its market value.

Gordon Legal and Shine Lawyers have both launched investigations into the ASX-listed company over alleged disclosure failures. The chain of events began on August 31 when this masthead emailed power distributor Jemena with detailed questions about its installation of five-storey concrete power poles carrying 66,000 volts down quiet residential streets in Yarraville. Typical residential power poles carry just 400 volts.

Also read Goodman Group and Digital Realty buy up to 9.9 per cent of NextDC after Melbourne data centre delay

The power lines, a few of which rose to eight storeys in height, were being installed to route high-voltage electricity into NextDC's sprawling 10-hectare data centre site on Indwe Street, West Footscray. The same day the email was sent, Jemena halted work following mounting community resistance. The rollout has now been paused until at least February. Furious residents who did not want the power poles by their homes organised via street WhatsApp groups to mount direct-action blockades.

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Gordon Legal Investigates Disclosure Failures

They parked cars and heavy trucks across planned drilling sites, refused contractor door-knocks, and dumped green waste into pole foundation pits under cover of darkness. The financial chain reaction inside NextDC was not known at the time. On Friday, leading litigation firm Gordon Legal announced it was investigating a potential class action against the developer, alleging NextDC breached disclosure laws by concealing the impact grid delays would have on its business while continuing to raise capital from investors.

The legal dispute centres on three weeks from late August, when NextDC forecast revenue in the 2027 financial year of up to $640 million, and underlying earnings of up to $410 million. The forecast specifically relied on the extra power to be provided to the West Footscray data centre proceeding on schedule. Four days after NextDC made this forecast, Jemena paused its power pole works.

Capital Raise Proceeds Despite Power Freeze

Yet despite the freeze on its power pipeline, NextDC launched a $1.1 billion capital raising on September 9, pitching to institutional buyers to fund the continued delivery and expansion of its Australian data centre network. The fine print of a 34-page offering document listed generalised risks, including growing community interest and potential grid delays at its West Footscray data centre.

However, it framed them as hypothetical possibilities and gave no indication that work on the high-voltage connection had already been frozen. On October 21, that changed. NextDC stunned investors by slashing about $140 million in revenue linked directly to the stalled West Footscray contracts and downgrading its underlying earnings forecasts to between $245 million and $265 million.

Chief executive Craig Scroggie also announced the company would slash its construction budget by up to $1.25 billion and freeze any developments it had not already signed contracts for. The disclosure sparked a brutal market sell-off, with NextDC shares crashing 42 per cent, destroying about $3 billion in shareholder value. Gordon Legal partner James Naughton said the firm was examining claims on behalf of shareholders that acquired securities between August 31 and October 21.

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Many NextDC shareholders are ordinary Australians, including people investing for their retirement through self-managed super funds, he said. They saw almost $4 wiped off the value of every share they held in a single morning, Naughton said. NextDC told the market in late August what it expected to earn this financial year. Within days, the power upgrades those forecasts relied on had stopped.

Our investigation is focused on whether and when NextDC knew its guidance was at risk, Naughton said. We also want to know why investors were not told until 21 October, including those who put money into the $1.1 billion notes raising in September. Naughton said public companies had a clear statutory duty to keep investors informed. Listed companies have a legal obligation to keep the market informed of anything that could materially affect their share price, he said.

If that did not happen here, investors who lost money may be entitled to compensation. A second class action investigation has been launched by Shine Lawyers. Its class actions practice leader Jonathan Wertheim said its probe would focus on whether the company issued financial guidance that lacked reasonable grounds, and whether the company failed to inform investors of material impacts after issuing its financial guidance. NextDC's sudden vulnerability following the crash has also attracted corporate opportunists.

Goodman Group Launches Strategic Raid

On Wednesday night, Australian warehouse giant Goodman Group and US-based investment trust Digital Realty launched an unannounced after-market raid, acquiring a 10 per cent strategic stake at $9.50 a share. The move sent NextDC's stock rocketing by more than 50 per cent to $10.40 at close on Friday, valuing the company at $7.5 billion. NextDC's board branded the raid an opportunistic move and retained defence advisers at Barrenjoey and UBS.

The fallout highlights the delicate economics of Australia's artificial intelligence boom, with data centre operators borrowing heavily to construct power-hungry digital factories and relying on swift connections to the electricity grid to meet debt payments and hit commercial contracts. Community anger in Yarraville brought Jemena's power poles to a halt, causing that multibillion-dollar financial architecture to buckle.