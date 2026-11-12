Australian couple blindly picks Monopoli on a map and finds dolce vita in Puglia

After burning out in Florence, a Sydney couple picked Monopoli, Puglia by pointing blindly at a map, built a life there and returned in 2025 to marry.

An Australian couple who blindly picked the Italian town of Monopoli on a map found the dolce vita they had fantasised about, and returned to Puglia in 2025 to get married.

The story began over a bottle of Lambrusco during Sydney second lockdown, when the writer and her husband, Mak, decided to spend a year living in Italy. Two years later, after navigating the visa process and settling in Florence, they found themselves over another bottle, this time Chianti, deciding they wanted to be somewhere else. Florence was beautiful, but they were craving the Italy they had imagined, not an NYU campus full of Americans.

Also read Thousands choose festive favourite as 2026 Australian Insect of the Year

The Blind Map Choice that Led to Dolce Vita

So they pulled up a map of Italy. The writer covered her eyes and blindly pointed, landing on a town called Monopoli, in Puglia, the heel of Italy boot. Within a fortnight, they had packed up their apartment and booked a train south. It was there that they found the dolce vita they had fantasised about during that tumultuous lockdown in Sydney.

They arrived around 1pm on a Sunday. Shop doors were shuttered, and there were not many people strolling the streets. The writer later realised this was just Southern Italy on a Sunday. It was the opposite of Florence.

Advertisement

Their apartment, though modest, had one feature she had always dreamed of: a balcony overlooking a piazza. It became her office and bird eye view of town life. There was a primary school too. From the balcony they would watch the kids practise their Mother Day dance to Sara perche ti amo, then put on their Easter performances.

Balcony Views and Piazza Life in Monopoli

The writer would spend hours out there writing, occasionally distracted by whatever was happening in the piazza below. Puglia has the longest coastline of any mainland region in Italy, and Monopoli has about 10 beaches within walking distance. Most day-trippers head to Cala Portavecchia, the main town beach pushed up against the old city walls. It is pretty, but for swimming the writer quickly followed the locals to Porto Rosso, a 10-minute walk away.

The water is so clear it could pass for gin. Cliffs wrap around the little bay, keeping the waves down, which suits her just fine. She would much rather float than tread water. She got into the habit of heading there most mornings, throwing down a towel and staying for as long as she fancied.

It sounds lazy, dare she say privileged, but it was a luxury she had forgotten how to enjoy. She had started working in media at 19 in New York and was an editor by 21, all while finishing college, jetting off on press trips and filing stories for the magazine. She once flew to Antigua on a Friday afternoon and made it back in time for her 2pm Spanish exam on Monday.

She chased career opportunities as if her life depended on it. As her therapist once put it, she had not stepped off the gas until COVID forced her to. By the time they arrived in Monopoli, she was 26 and already burned out. She needed a slower pace, and Monopoli gave her one.

Advertisement

Living the Slow Life: Beaches, Markets, and Local Connections

They would buy vegetables from a truck parked near the beach, its owner driving in from his farm 20 minutes out of town with the best tomatoes and strawberries she has ever tasted. As a port town, Monopoli has fishermen bringing in fresh octopus and whatever else they have caught that morning. They could pick up a bag of scampi for five euros. In the face of Sydney grocery bills, she says she misses those days.

They also got to know the locals. Their butcher was particularly generous, regularly handing them samples of whatever sausage or salami he was making and teaching them about the local produce. He would throw in a few Italian words too, giving their daily Duolingo lessons some real-world practice. One of the first people they met was Eustachio Cazzorla, a local journalist who started leading walking tours after the newspaper folded.

On his tour, he explained how Monopoli many conquerors had each left their mark on the town architecture. It explains the whitewashed buildings and honey-coloured stone churches, with Greek, Roman and Spanish influences. The writer loved that slightly mismatched mix. At the time, Eustachio was the only person running an English-speaking walking tour in Monopoli.

She wrote about it for Traveller, and when they caught up a year later, he told her how many Australians had since booked, referencing the story. She will take that as a win for travel journalism. Monopoli had become much more than the place they had picked on a map.

In 2025, a year after leaving, Mak and the writer returned to Puglia to get married in a 13th-century masseria in Martina Franca, about a 30-minute drive inland through the olive groves. They wanted their family to see the place they had called home, so they took them to Monopoli for the day.

Eustachio generously showed everyone around, then joined them at their wedding reception, where he brought along a sabre for the rather grand task of cutting cake and opening champagne. During her time there, she was not thinking about the next project or where they would go after Italy. She was just happy to be there. And she still misses it terribly.