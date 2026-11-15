Columnist Jane Caro says consumers are now treated as prey by online retailers

Jane Caro reflects on the shift from customer service to dehumanised consumption, describing how online shopping, AI chatbots and streaming services leave buyers exhausted and exploited.

Columnist Jane Caro AM says shoppers have moved from being valued customers to being treated as prey by modern retailers. Writing about her grandfather's draper's shop in Manchester before, during and after World War II, she recalls a time when the exchange between seller and buyer was not just monetary.

It was social, mutually beneficial and human. In those days, retailers had a relationship with those who purchased their wares, particularly regular customers. The people behind the counter gave advice about what would work best for a buyer's purposes, and were often able to sell a few other items that made the task easier. Shopkeeper and customer were both respectful terms, descriptions of roles in society that were important to keep the wheels of commerce turning.

Also read Opposition Criticizes Government Spending on COP Coffee Cart

Caro's Grandfather WWII Service Plans

Running a successful shop relied on having a wide range of satisfied and regular customers. Caro's grandfather was about to expand his little draper's empire into three until WWII intervened and put the dampeners on his plans. At the age of 39 he was called up to serve in the Eighth Army.

Advertisement

The customer, as they used to say in those days, was always right, and if you wanted them to return, you had to treat them courteously, no matter what. One of the most important members of any community used to be the bank manager. Caro notes that he is long gone and so are we.

She also recalls her marketing executive father's enthusiasm for what he called self-serve supermarkets in the 1960s, and for things in the United States called hypermarkets, which she thinks became the Kmarts of today. It was right around then that the word customer began to be replaced by the word consumer. Caro says that makes sense because supermarkets and hypermarkets were all about streamlining shopping and making it more efficient.

Supermarket Growth Dehumanisation Retail

Supermarkets would be better, consumers were told, because they would enable retailers to lower prices by buying in bulk and reducing staff. They were better in many ways, especially at increasing retail profits, but they also began the dehumanisation of the marketplace. When Caro thinks of a customer she thinks of a person, usually but not always a woman with a shopping basket and a list.

Some shops still sell to customers, she says, such as bespoke butchers, bookshops, expensive delis and patisseries. The job of a customer is to give their custom to the retailers they choose. They make a conscious decision about what they want to buy and who they want to buy it from. When she thinks of a consumer, she does not see a person.

She sees a worm-like creature with a gigantic open mouth being stuffed full of consumer goods that are swallowed into a misshapen digestive tract that ends in an anus through which waste is endlessly excreted. The job of a consumer is to consume endlessly and voraciously. Consumers do not make decisions, she writes, they just compulsively serve their own greed and that of the corporations pushing goods into their open maws.

Consumer Indignity Group Activity Profit

There are no individuals really involved in consumption; it is a group activity, and it must be if anyone is going to make a profit. The indignity of being a consumer is one thing, and led to a huge fall in the level of service shoppers came to expect or receive, but Caro says things are so much worse today.

Advertisement

She now finds it difficult to think of those of us who buy things, and that is everybody, as much more than prey. People now find themselves unable to contact any kind of human being if a purchase or transaction goes wrong. Caro recently bought a new Fitbit from an online retailer. She could not get it to pair with her phone.

She even got her IT guy to try to help her get it working, with no joy. The only contact she could get with the Australian-based retailer was via an AI chatbot. It gave her endless instructions, none of which helped. In the end, in disgust, she threw the Fitbit in the bin.

Online Shopping Exhaustion Joyless Amazon

Every product is a click away, thanks to Amazon, delivery services and streamers, and yet Caro says it is exhausting and joyless. The amount of time it can take to find a TV program you want to watch via a streamer you pay for, with passwords, verification numbers and confirmation emails, makes the whole process the opposite of relaxing. We are bombarded with ads, some selling legitimate products but many attempting to scam us.

Caro has stopped buying any clothes on the internet. When they arrive they never live up to the picture of the garment she saw online. We are there to be gouged, exploited, conned and ripped off, she writes. She says she will pay a little extra to be treated as a customer.

She can put up with being a consumer if there is no other option, but if she even vaguely suspects she is being regarded as prey, she will take her custom elsewhere. Jane Caro AM is a Walkley-winning columnist, author, novelist and social commentator. She appears regularly on Today Extra and ABC radio Western Plains. She writes a regular column for Sunday Life and her work often appears in The Saturday Paper.