Chloe Fisher Collaborates with Jag on New Collection, Shares Fashion Obsession with Husband Fisher

Chloe Fisher, host of the Darling, Shine! podcast, has partnered with heritage label Jag on a new collection and reveals she and her DJ husband Paul Fisher own about 200 pairs of sunglasses.

Chloe Fisher, host of the Darling, Shine! podcast, has collaborated with heritage label Jag on a new collection. She also shared that she and her DJ husband Paul Fisher have a whole wall of sunglasses, probably 200 pairs between them.

Chloe Fisher Shares Relaxed Effortless Style Tips

In an interview with Sunday Life, Fisher described her style as relaxed and effortless. She said the oldest thing in her wardrobe is a pair of black Converse high-tops she has had since she was a teenager, which she wears to music festivals. She added that she does not wear heels a lot but has a thing for them, and recently in Ibiza for her birthday, Loewe had beautiful brown croc Toy heels that she had to have.

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Fisher recalled that on her first date with Paul, they were in Bali and she wore a black crop top and white terry towelling shorts. For a recent date night, she wore pinstriped By Sid pants with a corset top and heels. On a plane, she wears Nagnata track pants with an oversized tee because she is breastfeeding.

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On the red carpet, she likes something daring, and she wore an outrageous pink chiffon dress by Alice McCall to the 2019 Grammys. Her favourite fashion eras are the 90s for the denim, oversized jackets and hoop earrings, and the 70s for the headscarves, crochet and little shorts. All her favourite designers are Australian, and she is a massive fan of Elce, Sir and Bec + Bridge.

Fisher Collaborates With Iconic Heritage Brand Jag

She also called Jag such an iconic brand and said she is excited about their collaboration. She explained, We did a pink and brown hibiscus print on denim and other pieces inspired by an old dress of mine. Fisher listed wardrobe staples as great jeans, an oversized Sir blazer and white St Agni tees. Her go-to jewellery is a necklace with Paul and the girls initials on it, hoop earrings and a Rolex watch.

She loves accessories, noting that handbags are her biggest weakness; a recent favourite is a colourful crochet Miu Miu bag. On her wish list is a Louis Vuitton Multipass bag that she can fit all the baby stuff in. When she was a child, her mum would put her in fashion shows and there were some tragic outfits such as a pink skirt with a thick belt and black cowl-neck top.

Her worst fashion mistake was at Coachella a few years ago, when she wore an amazing black jumpsuit with sequins and stripes but it gave her a full camel toe. A current fashion trend she loves is low-waisted pants with a cropped tank or tee. She said she is postpartum, so she does not feel she can pull that off yet, but it is her goal.

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Fisher Discusses Her Go To Sneakers And Accessories

One thing she said she would never wear again is Havaianas thongs, but she is back in them. The shoes she wears most are Adidas Gazelles and brown-and-blue New Balance Abzorb 2000 sneakers. Her favourite fashion icons are her friends. She said her best mate Ellidy Pullin has such cool individual style.

On a typical working day, she will wear jeans and a singlet or a Nagnata All-In suit. On the weekend, it is an Elce button-up shirt with a singlet and shorts. The article also included unrelated teasers: Everyone is cutting their hair into this celebrity-endorsed style. Here is how to keep it sharp.

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