Timothy Blamires, a 33-year-old teacher, pleaded guilty to 13 charges including installing a spy camera and producing child abuse material involving 297 children at Kingswood Primary School. He will face a pre-sentence hearing in May next year.

A teacher who secretly filmed almost 300 primary school students has pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including installing a spy camera and intentionally producing child abuse material.

Timothy Blamires appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Hopkins Correctional Centre dressed in a prison-issued green tracksuit. The 33-year-old stared ahead throughout the hearing and replied guilty when asked to enter his plea to 13 charges. Four charges were withdrawn. Blamires was arrested in April at Kingswood Primary School in Dingley Village, in Melbournes southeast, after a cleaner uncovered a camera hidden inside an air freshener on the wall of the boys toilets.

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Blamires Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse Charges

Details of the remaining charges show at various dates in October 2025, the Bentleigh man used a spy camera to visually observe a private activity and intentionally produced child abuse material of 222 children. Blamires also pleaded guilty to recording children using a spy camera and produced child abuse material of a further 75 young people.

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At least six parents from Kingswood Primary School attended court to hear the former teacher admit to the charges and said they were still grappling with what happened. You take your kids to school, and you think everything has been checked out and everyone is safe ... hindsight is a wonderful thing ... but there were definite signs, one of the parents said outside court. No one should ever have to go through this at all, another said.

It is good to see justice has kept him behind bars for now. The parents said they were relieved Blamires would remain behind bars for the foreseeable future, but said there had been some concerns about him before charges were laid. We just thought he was a bit of a strange cookie, a parent said. The arrest had been difficult to explain to students, the parents said, noting Blamires had been considered a favourite teacher to some children.

Court Hears How Spy Camera Was Placed

A court previously heard that after being discovered by the school cleaner, the spy camera was secured in the principals office and police were called. At a bail hearing in May, a witness said Blamires was the only person to enter the office in the 10-minute window when the camera was placed in the office and before it was moved to another location. Blamires will appear for a two-day pre-sentence hearing in May next year.

He has been suspended by the Victorian Institute of Teaching. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it continues to work closely with the school leadership team to support the community through this distressing matter, with our shared focus on the wellbeing of students.