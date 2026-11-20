Fresh claims that the whole Australian team knew about the Cape Town ball-tampering plan have renewed calls for a full independent inquiry before the 150th anniversary Test at the MCG. The writer argues the 2018 investigation was too narrow and that more than three players knew.

Fresh claims that the whole Australian team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball in Cape Town have renewed calls for a full independent inquiry into Sandpapergate.

The controversy has resurfaced more than eight years after the scandal, and pressure is building before the 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG. The latest account says the whole team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball in Cape Town. Pat Cummins and the other bowlers deny knowing. The writer says he was not there and cannot prove otherwise, but finds it difficult to believe that only three men were aware of what was happening.

Also read Bancroft's 4000-word account intensifies Sandpapergate crisis as calls grow for independent inquiry

The writer says the process that should have settled this eight years ago did not, and everyone is paying for it now. When Watergate brought down a presidency, the lesson was the same: the cover-up does more damage than the original offence. Hiding uncomfortable truths does not make them go away. They find their own way out, and the only way to protect an institution is to face them honestly when they first appear.

Cameron Bancroft Carries Heavy Burden Alone

Cameron Bancroft has carried a heavy load for a long time. Steve Smith and David Warner had the talent to rebuild their reputations with runs. Bancroft did not get that chance and has worn the stigma mostly alone, branded by many as the man behind a plan that made no sense. With hindsight, the investigation Cricket Australia ran in the days after Newlands should have been far more thorough.

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Had the whole playing group been properly interviewed, the answers would have come then, one way or the other. Kate Hutchison told the group she wanted nothing to do with the scheme and also gave sensible advice on how to handle the crisis once the cameras caught the attempt. The writer asks who brushed her aside, and why, and whether it was senior players who thought they knew better. We should know who made that call, and why.

It is unfortunate, and the writer calls it deeply un-Australian, that three players have carried the rap and worn the disgrace of Cape Town for more than eight years, when many more knew or must have known what was going on, even if it was not every man in the squad. If a non-cricketer knew and spoke against the scheme, it strains belief that so many of the playing group were in the dark.

Perhaps it comes down to semantics, to people splitting hairs over the precise meaning of knew. The writer does not think the Australian public will cop that. Almost everyone concerned agrees on the culture within the Australian team at the time of the 2018 South Africa tour. Cummins has spoken about the ugly underbelly of that dressing room and said there were parts of it he did not think were OK.

Toxic Culture Built Over Years by Senior Players

Bancroft says his use of sandpaper was celebrated within the team. The independent reviews CA commissioned after Newlands described an arrogant and controlling team. That does not come from just three players. It is built over years by senior players, coaches, administrators and everyone who watched and laughed at the stares and the sledges.

If the culture was toxic, and almost everyone says it was, responsibility for it is shared too, and it cannot be placed upon three men. The writer also asks whether the players, still in Cape Town, were allowed to have managers, lawyers or union representatives with them. He doubts it. He wishes CA had not been in such a tearing hurry.

It was negotiating a lucrative broadcast deal, and he suspects it wanted the story off the front pages. Why did it take eight years for any of this to come out? Anyone who has played Test cricket knows the answer. You do not speak up against your own side, you worry about your place in the team, and there is an unwritten code that what happens in the dressing room stays there.

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That does not excuse the silence, though the writer understands it. Usman Khawaja has done no wrong in saying what he did, whatever the others say. If you cannot raise an issue while you are playing, when can you, if not in your autobiography? Every team needs a confidential way for a player or staff member to raise a worry with someone outside the chain of command, without it costing him his place.

Calls for Independent Inquiry and Whistleblower Protections

Perhaps the time has come for CA to put real whistleblower protections in place and appoint a dedicated, independent official. CA's proposed forum, reportedly led by a former judge, with no new sanctions, is a start. But on its own, it will not restore trust. The writer wants a proper independent inquiry.

CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association should choose the chair jointly, so neither side can say it was stacked. Everyone from the touring party and support staff should be invited, and anyone who tells the truth should be protected. It should look at what happened in 2018, how CA handled it, and what the culture is like now.

The inquiry should work around the playing schedule so the team is not distracted, and aim to finish by March, with a public report. That is a tough deadline, but quick is not the same as hasty. Set the terms first, appoint the chair quickly and keep the scope tight. If it cannot finish in time, it should publish its findings so far.

The home season ends with the 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG, and the writer says it would be a fine thing to play that milestone with this behind us. Fairness has to run both ways, to those who speak up and to those accused of something they deny. CA also commissioned a culture review after Newlands. It should publish a plain progress report on every recommendation, checked by someone outside the organisation.

It should also support Bancroft and the others with independent welfare and legal support while the inquiry runs. The calls for Cummins to go are getting louder and more insistent. The mistake of 2018 was punishing people before the facts were known, and the writer does not want to see it repeated. Believing others knew is not the same as proving it.

No man should lose his job based on a disputed account, no matter which side it comes from. Cummins has a responsibility for the culture of the team he leads, but that is different from holding him personally responsible for something he may not have known about in 2018. If the inquiry finds something, CA and the selectors will know what to do. Until then, the squad has Test cricket to play.