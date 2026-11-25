South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed the club wants Cameron Munster for 2028 but will not use him as a halfback, while the Storm playmaker considers a move to Sydney after rejecting Melbourne's offer.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed the club is interested in signing Cameron Munster, but has no intention of turning the Melbourne playmaker into a halfback.

The Rabbitohs are targeting the 32-year-old for the 2028 season, not 2027, and Bennett said the club will meet with him in the future. We will meet up with him in the future, Bennett said. He is coming off contract and we are interested. He does not look like he is staying in Melbourne.

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Bennett added that any decision rests with Munster. That is his decision, whether he makes the decision to stay in Melbourne, Bennett said. We are talking 2028, not 2027. We have got our squad for 2027.

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Munster Open To Sydney Move

For the first time in his career, Munster is seriously considering a move to Sydney. On Tuesday he said he was open to all offers after feeling lowballed by Melbourne. This masthead revealed he had knocked back their latest offer, an increase from $750,000 to $850,000 per season.

That figure is well below the $1.1 million contract he is currently on, at a time when the salary cap is increasing and there are new teams jockeying for the signatures of marquee men. Munster said he had not decided to leave Melbourne. I am not saying I am going to leave Melbourne, just, obviously, with the terms and conditions that they put out to me was probably something I was a little disappointed in, Munster said.

But I guess it is a business. Bennett said there is no bad blood after the Kangaroos five-eighth knocked back an approach to work with him at the Dolphins. The pair have previously worked together for Queensland in the 2020 State of Origin series: the Maroons won it 2-1 and Munster earned the Wally Lewis medal. South Sydney have also met with out-of-favour Sam Walker, in a clear indication they are chasing an elite playmaker.

Souths Chasing Elite Playmaker

Cody Walker has just re-signed for 2027, with the club holding an option on his services for the following year, while Ashton Ward, Bud Sullivan and Jonah Glover are South Sydney's other halves options. Asked about chasing Munster while also being in the hunt for Walker, Bennett said the situations are separate. It is nothing to do with anyone else. If we approached Cameron Munster, it means we want him to play with us, Bennett said.

There is an opportunity to do that, if we get to that stage. I certainly have not met with him, no one at the club has met with him at this stage. We are happy with what we have got for a seven. It will all be played out with who is coming and going over the next 12 months.

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Munster began his career as a fullback before transitioning into the five-eighth role. Bennett has no intention of turning him into a halfback. It is a testing time for the Storm, given they have yet to name a replacement for coach Craig Bellamy when he finishes up at the end of next year. A host of other superstars, including Harry Grant and Stefano Utoikamanu, are weighing up big offers to sign elsewhere.

Mitchell Contract Situation Clarified

The Rabbitohs have their own rostering issues to work through, including whether to retain Latrell Mitchell. This masthead reported that some club powerbrokers were happy to let him go. Bennett said Mitchell knows where he stands with the club. There will be talk about Latrell, but he knows where he stands with us, and where we stand with him, Bennett said.

We would love Latrell to finish his career with us. That is what we are intending to do. Bennett also said the current off-season was the messiest yet from a player movement perspective. We just need to have a look at it, our transfer system and player movement system, he said.

We need to look at it a bit harder, that is what we need to do.