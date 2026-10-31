Two UK Friends Begin 20-30 Year Board Game Campaign for North Africa

James Purcell and Andy Taeger have started playing The Campaign for North Africa, a board game so complex it may take them 20 to 30 years to finish, and they are documenting it in a podcast.

Two friends from Newcastle upon Tyne have begun playing what is widely considered the world's most complicated board game, and they expect it to take 20 to 30 years to finish.

James Purcell, 29, and Andy Taeger, 30, started The Campaign for North Africa at 7:30pm on Friday. They are livestreaming day one from a friend's house. The game will normally be played at Taeger's flat. The Campaign for North Africa was designed by Richard Berg in 1979 and simulates the desert war of 1940 to 1943.

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It has achieved mythical status in board gaming communities. If Purcell and Taeger finish it, they will become the first people known to have completed it. It is considered a holy grail. We have had a six-turn practice run.

Estimating The Decade Long Play

It took about 18 months, said Taeger, with what seemed like a chuckle. Based on that, we are looking at a 20- to 30-year run for the full game, said Purcell. We have come to terms with it. Originally it was looking like 50 years, Purcell added.

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He does not want to contemplate still playing as they approach 80. Purcell is a mental health worker from Wallsend. Taeger is a software developer from Gosforth. They are happy to be called geeks.

They met about 10 years ago and realised straight away that they had a connection. Purcell said he was singing James Blunt's Wisemen in one of the bedrooms, quite drunk. Andy happened to pass by the bedroom door, heard me singing and decided to join in, Purcell said. So we became fast friends from there.

Friendship And Board Game Origins

Their shared love of Dungeons and Dragons and phases playing Yu-Gi-Oh, a trading card game, and Carcassonne, a board game, have kept the friendship going. When another friend mentioned The Campaign for North Africa, they set out to discover more. They watched a few videos, read up about it and went to the pub. We both realised that we had been thinking about the game for two weeks.

By the end of the night, we were committed to giving it a try, said Purcell. The pair have spent 99 podcast episodes chronicling their prep and practice for the game. The podcast is called War With a Mate. We knew there was no reason to keep playing unless we are held accountable, said Purcell.

Otherwise we knew we would buy the game, we would give up inside two weeks and we would have a thousand-pound board game that we can do nothing with. With a podcast, people can follow along and if we back out we have got the shame of everyone calling us out on it. The game comes with a 10ft map, which they have divided up into five picture frames, and 1,600 pieces, which they will magnetise.

Complex Rules And Historical Accuracy

We have not punched the German pieces out yet because we will not need them for about five years, said Purcell. They have to keep track of aircraft, truck convoys, land units, supply dumps, water use, fuel evaporation and much more. They also must avoid doing anything that could be deemed a war crime. The game includes a history book and seven rule books with a dizzying list of rules.

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One of the best known is the pasta rule, about Italian forces needing more water to boil their pasta rations. It is assumed to be a joke, but who knows. Berg does seem to be poking fun at the players, said Purcell. At the same time, he clearly also has a thorough knowledge of the campaign.

The amount of research behind this must have been insane, said Taeger. Purcell is playing as the Axis forces and Taeger as the Commonwealth. It remains to be seen if the game is so historically accurate that Purcell is destined to lose. He does not think so.

I think we have seen already, through the practice run, you can very much change the fate of the campaign through better decision-making, he said. Both think the game could very well end up a draw, which would be gutting. I think, honestly, a loss might even be better than a draw because at least it is a definitive result, said Taeger. There is also the chance they will find the game is simply not finishable.

But thanks to the podcast, they will have plenty of people cheering them on. The reaction has been surprisingly positive, said Purcell. Many boardgamers are thankful that someone is doing it so they do not have to. We have not really had many people decry it as the stupid thing that it is, which would be the natural reaction, said Purcell.

The players are determined, but they also intend to take it seriously and tread very carefully. You do not want to make a mistake because you were in a bit of a rush, said Taeger, definitely laughing now. You might have to be dealing with it for the next 10 years.