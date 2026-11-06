Brisbane restaurant owner speaks after chef sacked over pineapple pizza

A Brisbane restaurant owner has defended his decision to sack an Italian chef who refused to put pineapple on a pizza, after the Fair Work Commission rejected the chef's unfair dismissal claim.

A Brisbane restaurant owner has spoken out after his decision to sack an Italian chef for refusing to put pineapple on a pizza made headlines across the globe.

The case went to the Fair Work Commission following the chef's dismissal from the Fortitude Valley restaurant La Costa. Former La Costa owner Elliott Ingram dismissed an Italian chef for refusing to put pineapple on a pizza. The commission heard it was the third time in four years that the chef, Tamburella, had refused a request to put pineapple on a pizza.

Also read Italian chef refused pineapple on pizza loses unfair dismissal case over late filing

Chef Fails Unfair Dismissal Claim

Tamburella's attempt to launch an unfair dismissal claim failed, as it was not submitted within 21 days of his May 20 dismissal. A month earlier, Tamburella was injured in the workplace when he struck a metal handrail, fracturing the fourth and fifth metacarpals of his right hand. La Costa closed its doors in June, but former owner Elliot Ingram, who owns other restaurants in the Brisbane area, said there was more to this story than just pizza toppings.

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Who would have thought that pineapple on a pizza would cause such a debate across the world, he said. Ingram said a diner, who was celebrating their birthday at La Costa, had requested the ingredient change to which Tamburella took such umbrage. With Italians they're very traditional when it comes to their food, especially pizza, he said. But at the end of the day, we're not in Italy.

We're in Australia and we have to go with what the customers' reasonable requests are, he said. On a personal level, Ingram said he did not mind a bit of pineapple on his pizzas. We're in Queensland after all, we've got the best pineapples in the world, he said. But I'm more of a pepperoni guy myself, to be honest.

Ingram said an overall contribution of multiple factors had led to Tamburella's termination, but the incident was a catalyst. One of the things that we've always tried to aim for is giving that customer a great experience, and that comes down to fulfilling a reasonable request, he said.

Tamburella Cites Visa Stress For Delay

Tamburella told the Fair Work Commission his application was late because he was under substantial stress over his visa status and livelihood, and was having difficulty with his focus, finding it difficult to read, retain and organise information. I decided to wait a little bit longer just to collect all the data that I needed because otherwise I would be presenting something that would be already late and plus not completed, he told the commission.

But Commissioner Jennifer Hunt said there were no exceptional circumstances to allow a time extension, in effect dismissing the case. I do not consider the circumstances of this case to be out of the ordinary course, unusual, special or uncommon, she said. Mr Tamburella's frustration within the workplace and the way that he behaved on numerous occasions would lead me to conclude that his prospects of success are not great, she said.

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The chef had previously said the request was an insult to his culture, according to reports on the Fair Work Commission case. The case has drawn international attention, with many weighing in on the debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza. La Costa has since closed, but Ingram continues to own other restaurants in the Brisbane area. He said the decision to dismiss Tamburella was not taken lightly and was the result of multiple factors over time.

Commission Rejects Time Extension Request

The Fair Work Commission's rejection of the claim means Tamburella cannot pursue an unfair dismissal remedy. The commission heard that Tamburella had refused the pineapple request on three separate occasions in four years. Ingram said fulfilling reasonable customer requests is a key part of providing a great experience. Tamburella's injury in April left him with fractures to his right hand, which he said contributed to his stress and difficulty in meeting the 21-day deadline for lodging his claim.

He argued that his visa status and livelihood concerns added to his inability to focus on the paperwork. Commissioner Hunt found no exceptional circumstances to justify an extension of time. She also noted that Tamburella's frustration and behaviour in the workplace suggested his chances of success were limited even if the claim had been accepted. The global reaction to the story has surprised many, with the humble pineapple pizza topping sparking debates about cultural traditions and customer service.

Ingram said he never expected the story to gain such worldwide attention. He reiterated that while he respects Italian culinary traditions, Australian restaurants must cater to local customer preferences. He added that he personally enjoys pineapple on pizza occasionally, given Queensland's world-class pineapples, but prefers pepperoni.