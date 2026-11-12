Prabowo approval collapses to 44.5 per cent as haze and economic anger grip Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto faces a sharp fall in approval and street protests over record wildfire haze, high living costs and cronyism accusations.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is facing a wave of public anger after his approval rating collapsed from 81.2 per cent in November 2025 to 44.5 per cent last month, according to one survey.

Another poll found that three-fourths of Indonesians felt stressed by government policies. Respondents cited high prices and a lack of job opportunities as their main concerns. After more than four months of living under wildfire haze in Indonesian Borneo and keeping his young sons indoors, Kurniawan rues voting for Prabowo. Far to the west, on the island of Sumatra, Rama has the same regret.

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Indonesia Wildfires Fuel Public Anger

Rama has developed chest pain and breathing difficulties due to the bad air. The government has struggled to contain the wildfires, which are fuelled by El Nino and human activity such as slash-and-burn farming. They are among the worst on record in Indonesia. The administration has refused to declare them a national disaster, a label that would ease the entry of foreign aid.

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The situation has gotten so severe, Rama said, yet instead of empathy the government is turning a blind eye to their suffering. Rama, like other voters interviewed, asked to be identified only by part of his name to speak freely about the country's leader. The haze has spread hundreds of kilometres across national borders to Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, raising fears of a regional health crisis.

For millions of Indonesians, particularly in Borneo and Sumatra, it has compounded cost-of-living woes by making fresh air a luxury. Prabowo, a feared former general with a dark past, was seen by some voters as having the discipline to secure Indonesia's economic future and the will to deal with endemic problems like wildfires. Kurniawan, 35, who lives in Central Kalimantan province, said they had high hopes that his government would operate efficiently under one command.

Prabowo Military Past Sparks Discontent

He added that he is very, very disappointed. The level of dissatisfaction is a reminder of the discontent that brought down the dictator Suharto, Prabowo's former father-in-law, three decades ago. The military past that attracted some voters to Prabowo also turned many off. He was a feared commander of the Kopassus special forces during Indonesia's brutal occupation of East Timor.

In 1998, he was discharged from the military for his involvement in the abduction and torture of pro-democracy activists under Suharto's regime. For years, he was barred from entering the United States. In the 2024 presidential election, he cast himself as the candidate of continuity, pledging to continue the policies and welfare projects of his predecessor, Joko Widodo, under whom many Indonesians prospered. Prabowo's victory raised fears that Indonesia was regressing to its authoritarian past.

Those fears have been borne out, his critics say, because his administration represents significant executive overreach. He has sought to tighten the state's grip on the economy, trying to centralise Indonesia's commodity exports, expanded the military's power, prosecuted critics, and detained hundreds of protesters. Prabowo has rammed through populist policies that have been criticised as boondoggles, including a free meal program that sickened thousands of children.

Economic Risks And Investment Alarms

Meanwhile, the cost of living and youth unemployment remain persistently high. An election promise of free food may end up with fish milk on the menu. MSCI, an influential financial firm, has raised alarms about structural issues in the economy, saying that it is considering labelling Indonesia unsafe for investment. Stocks and the Indonesian rupiah plunged this year.

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Achmad Nur Hidayat, an economics lecturer at University of Pembangunan Nasional Veteran Jakarta, said that despite having a demographic bonus, abundant natural resources and the potential for progress, they seem to be going nowhere. Our development is driven not by rationality, but by political consolidation, he said. Prabowo has also been dogged by accusations of cronyism, with major national projects frequently awarded to political allies and oligarchs, including his brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo. The president has denied those claims.

A wiretap scandal has also rocked Indonesia, with another suspect named. Dissatisfaction with Prabowo has spilled onto the streets, with his populist economic policies and their enormous price tags raising widespread alarm about the future of Indonesia. In recent weeks, protesters have rallied under the hashtag #indonesiasadar or Wake Up, Indonesia, and raised the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance. Prabowo remains defiant.

Prabowo Defies MSCI And Protesters

Our country continues to face all sorts of disturbances, for instance, the actions of MSCI. They are trying to intimidate us. We keep being obstructed, right? he said last month during a speech in Jakarta. The Indonesian nation fears no one and will not flinch.

Furthermore, if necessary, we will implement large-scale austerity measures. Gunawan, 61, a Jakarta resident, said he voted for Prabowo because of his links to Widodo, the former leader. Now Gunawan feels cheated and partly to blame for the fallout. We did wrong, that's why we have to speak up, voice our regrets, he said.

What we are seeing now is a regime with no vision other than enriching its own circle and the oligarchs. Indonesia's military has deployed thousands of troops to Jakarta after generals' arrest.