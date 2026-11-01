Traveller readers share advice on refusing seat swaps, protecting passports from humidity, avoiding ticket fines in Rome, and favourite street foods from around the world.

Traveller readers have shared a range of rants, raves and travel tips, from refusing to swap seats on long-haul flights to protecting passports from humidity and finding the best street food around the world.

Reader Travel Tips And Seat Preferences

Each week Traveller publishes a selection of reader contributions. One reader explained that she and her husband have very different ideas of a perfect seat on a long-haul flight. He prefers an aisle seat as he is tall and likes to stand and stretch during the flight. She prefers the window because she likes looking out and seeing the changing landscape, and the small extra space is a bonus.

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They have had quizzical conversations about swapping seats so they can sit together by the middle seat occupant. They are bemused when the couple insists they do not need to sit together. The reader finds you cannot really converse much because of the aircraft noise anyway, so they are not talking over the middle passenger. The ideal is a plane with only two seats in the section.

In a 3-4-3 configuration on a plane, the couple books the two aisle seats of the middle four. This enables them to get up and move around as often as they wish without disturbing anyone else, and it means they do not get disturbed either. The reader has no idea what it says about her, but this is her preference as she is quite fidgety, especially during the last couple of hours of a 14-hour flight.

On domestic travel, any aisle seat will do. Another reader warned travellers to beware overzealous Italian ticket inspectors. At a tram stop in Trastevere, Rome, she took a photo of a building opposite and the approaching tram. They alighted along with three ticket inspectors and tapped on.

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An inspector then aggressively demanded their passports, claiming they had already been on board and had only tapped on when they saw him. He issued 60 euro fines, equivalent to 98 dollars, despite her strong protests.

Then she remembered the time-stamped iPhone photos and showed them. The inspectors retreated, conferred and reluctantly took back the fines. The photos were indeed worth more than a thousand words. The reader said the experience showed the value of keeping photographic evidence while travelling.

Passport Protection From Humidity

A separate reader described being caught in a sudden deluge in Louisiana, when her travel bag allowed moisture inside. The plastic identification page of her brand-new passport was fine, but the paper pages were all wrinkled, as was the five-year-old passport of her husband. A frantic dry off by a hair dryer restored the pages but it still has a used look. Australia has the world's costliest passport and they should be better designed, she wrote.

Another reader experienced a similar issue with his brand-new Australian passport, where a day of high humidity was enough to curl the cover pages. Minor damage to passports can be enough to stop you from flying, so always ensure they are kept somewhere safe and protected. The letters also included salutary advice on not exchanging money at airports, but one reader asked about India.

She leaves in a month and, as Indian currency cannot be obtained outside the country, is resigned to getting at least some cash on arrival for tips and emergencies. She asked for advice from other readers. On a more adventurous note, one reader said camel riding and luxury glamping in the Sahara was certainly a bucket list adventure. They had just returned from an Intrepid 15-day Premium Morocco tour.

They enjoyed hiking the Dades Valley and stopping for a tea ceremony in a village home, eating pastilla, a local speciality, in a palatial riad, cooking tagines in a fun cooking class, marvelling at the majesty of the Atlas Mountains and lush oasis valleys, and exploring the pretty blue city of Chefchaouen. The reader described many memorable adventures and experiences that captured the rich tapestry and warm hospitality of the Moroccan people.

One reader wrote that, as with a previous correspondent, they too indulge in a bowl of Coco Pops at the hotel breakfast bar. Their indulgent difference is to add Just Right to the mix and call it Even Better. Another reader recommended the free boardwalks north of Cairns in the Daintree Rainforest. Walk them by day, they advised.

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Then the best bit: come back at nighttime with head torches with a red light setting. They saw a striped possum, a turtle in a creek, lots of spiders, and flowers coming out of tree trunks. It was the best. Traveller invited readers to share their thoughts on memorable street food and snacks, and published a selection of submissions.

Memorable Street Food Around The World

The fish tacos at a converted shipping container cafe in the small Pacific island nation of Niue were to die for, according to Greg Pollock of Narrawallee, NSW. All fresh ingredients with views over the water, teamed with a local beer, made a great lunch. They still compare any fish tacos to the ones served there. None come close.

Jim Trianta of South Hurstville, NSW, wrote that while travelling in Greece last year they stayed a few nights in the city of Kalamata, as in the olives. They parked near the old train station and across the road found a hole-in-the-wall takeaway kiosk which sold meals made the way yiayias, or grandmothers, cook them. The kiosk only had a counter where you bought the day's fresh meals.

The bonus was that they could ring them on any morning, pre-order their meal and pick it up before 5pm that day. This magic little place is named The Tapsaki, which means the small baking pan. Imagine having a choice of gemista, moussaka, roast pork, soutsoukakia, fasolakia lathera, beef stifado, to name a few. When they returned to Kalamata again this year they went straight back to The Tapsaki.

Another reader said the honey and maple doughnuts at Honey Doughnuts and Goodies in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, are simply the best. They returned and queued twice, even though they would normally never queue. Susan Young of Kirribilli, NSW, wrote that having spent, and no doubt continuing to spend, a fortune on food in both dives and Michelin-rated restaurants, there is one standout meal for her. It was more road food than street food.

Driving through the desert in Arizona, at a small pull-over were two Navajo women and one Navajo man standing over a barbecue. They were offering fry bread and grilled mutton with heaps of salt. She wrote: Lordy, Lordy. If only I could get some now.

One reader remembered that in 1980s Germany, the most delicious street food was the simplest: a bratwurst, cooked on a portable grill, fuelled and flavoured by pine cones. It was served in a bread roll with a generous dollop of mustard. The reader still remembers the smoky, strong flavour imparted by the cones, and called it Wunderbar.

Traveller asked readers: if you could wake up tomorrow and pull back the curtains to one view anywhere in the world, what would it be? Readers can share their thoughts via the box below or email travellerletters@traveller.com.au, and a selection of responses will be published in an upcoming edition.