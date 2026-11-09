2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback documentary examines Kumanjayi Walker shooting

Darren Dale's documentary series 2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback examines the 2019 killing of Kumanjayi Walker by policeman Zachary Rolfe, featuring never-before-seen body camera footage and interviews.

Darren Dale's documentary series 2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback examines the 2019 killing of Kumanjayi Walker by policeman Zachary Rolfe. The series, Dale's debut as a director, draws on interviews, court testimony and body-worn police camera footage, much of it never before seen.

Director Darren Dale Responds to Second Police Shooting Case

When Dale got a call from barrister Andrew Boe telling him a young black man had died at the hands of police, his response was visceral and immediate. I thought, This is happening again, says Dale, who has been a producer at the award-winning Blackfella Films since 2002 and has run the company since founder Rachel Perkins departed in 2022. I started following the case, and then Rolfe gets off at the murder trial, Dale says.

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The Tall Man, based on Chloe Hooper's book, was a 2011 feature documentary about the 2004 death in custody of Palm Island man Cameron Doomadgee. Boe had represented the family in court. Dale had hoped that shameful episode in Australia's history might be, well, history. But the 2019 death of Kumanjayi Walker brought it back.

The series examines the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the incident itself, its immediate aftermath, the murder trial in 2022 in which Rolfe was acquitted, and the coronial inquest in 2025. The Tall Man was made for an audience intrinsically interested in Indigenous issues. In the Kumanjayi Walker story, Dale felt there was a chance to make something with broader reach.

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I thought with the interest in true crime, you could try and make this not shouty, not fingerwaving, but actually a story that allowed you to present this extraordinary, truth-is-stranger-than-fiction kind of thing, he says. The decision to not use a voice of God narration, but to allow all the participants to speak for themselves, was central to his mission of trying to have a conversation that stopped being shouty, stopped being binary.

As one of Dale's interview subjects says in the series, people tended to fall into one of two camps in respect to this story. Everyone thought either the cop was a villain or that Kumanjayi deserved it, says Dale. That is the world we live in now - we can't have two contradictory thoughts, or thoughts that could change over time as more things are revealed.

Background on Kumanjayi Walker and Policeman Zachary Rolfe

In the first episode, the audience gets to learn something about the two men who would eventually be brought together in such devastating circumstances. A troubled teen born, likely with fetal alcohol syndrome, into extreme poverty, Walker was in and out of juvenile detention. He was on the run to attend his grandfather's funeral from a minimum-security prison on the night he was killed.

Rolfe is from Canberra, a former soldier with a hero complex, always ready to rush into dangerous situations. Two state police forces knocked back his application before the NT accepted him and deployed him to its Immediate Response Team (IRT). Though 80 per cent of the cases he was likely to deal with involved First Nations people, he was given just four hours of cultural sensitivity training before being sent out into the field.

When Walker was spotted in Yuendumu, there were ways the situation might have been defused, insists Boe, the lawyer. Instead, it triggers an escalation that results in Rolfe and two IRT colleagues being sent from Alice Springs to assist in the capture - and ultimately, the death - of the teenager. With extensive use of footage recorded on the police officers' body-worn cameras, the second episode shows what happened on the night of November 9, 2019.

Most critically, it captures the 2.6 seconds during which Rolfe shot Walker three times at close range, and the steps police took, and failed to take, in the immediate aftermath. Through footage shot on phone cameras, it also shows what was going on outside the police station to which a dying Walker was moved, and where CPR was undertaken but mouth-to-mouth was not, on the grounds it might be unhygienic.

Requests for news of Kumanjayi, or for a family member to be allowed in to see him, were blanked. As an ambulance sped off, the crowd was led to believe the young man was inside, on his way to potentially life-saving surgery in Alice Springs. In fact, he was already dead.

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Police Fear for Safety Amidst Hostile Community Reaction

It was Rolfe inside the ambulance, nursing a tiny puncture wound to the shoulder, the result of Walker stabbing him with a pair of nail scissors, and being hurried away from what police feared would soon become a hostile community set on payback. I really wanted to tell the two stories happening side by side, says Dale.

You've got a community 11 metres away from a dying boy, who want to comfort him, and you see the panic of the police officers. It's like the sheriff's come into town, shot someone, and then a cyclone has started, and everyone is just swept up, and the fallout is catastrophic. It's impossible to watch this episode without feeling the pain of the community so cruelly kept from their boy - and worse, lied to.

But equally, it's impossible not to feel that the police had good reason to fear for their safety, no matter how culpable they might have been in the situation. No one comes away from it unscathed, says Dale. I wanted the audience to understand what it was like for those police officers. Do you have some empathy for them?

Of course I do, says Dale. Julie Frost, the officer in charge at Yuendumu, you can feel the misogyny towards her as a female police officer. Three out-of-towners come to her patch, and she tries to give them directions. Are they followed?

Societal Mirror Reflects Misogyny and Complex Justice Issues

No. Is there a level of misogyny? I would say yes. Probably a high level. The mirror that this story holds up to us as a society, I think at all points, you see us reflected back to ourselves, he continues.

This isn't just a black and white story. It's a story on so many levels. Justice isn't black and white - except black people come out of it worse most of the time. Dale's series is no less revolutionary.

To make it, he needed to win over not only the judicial system but also the NT Police and the Indigenous community most traumatised by the case.