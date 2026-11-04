Democrats win North Carolina and Georgia Senate seats as midterms curb Trump's congressional control

Democrats have flipped Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia and lead in Florida and Texas, threatening Republican control of Congress while Trump vows to veto everything if his party loses.

Democrats have flipped the first Senate seat of the 2026 midterms in North Carolina, also taking Georgia and New Hampshire, while leading in Florida and Texas.

The results put Republicans under threat in both the House and Senate, according to live updates of the election results. For the best part of two years, Donald Trump has had complete control of the US government. The midterm elections could knock out one, if not two, of the pillars supporting that dominance.

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Democrat Blue Wave Threatens Trump

If the polls are right, there will be a Democrat blue wave giving them control of the House, with a chance of also gaining a slim majority in the Senate. Republican majorities in both congressional chambers have been two of the three pillars that have allowed Trump to reign almost unchecked.

President Donald Trump exits his vehicle as he arrives to cast his early-voting ballot for the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office in West Palm Beach. The elections, however, will not touch the other, more central, foundation of his second term, one made even more powerful by decisions of a US Supreme Court he stacked with conservative judges. That foundation is his executive power.

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Trump has wielded that authority with abandon, aided by a supine Congress and an administration staffed by sycophantic enablers. They have allowed him to assume authority over matters that, constitutionally, lie with the legislature. If the Democrats are as successful as the polling suggests, Trump's executive authority, including the power to veto bills enacted by Congress, will not be directly affected. That is unless the Democrats were able to acquire or negotiate a super-majority in the Senate, which is unlikely.

Trump has vowed that he will be Mr Veto if Republicans lose control of Congress. If we didnt win, I veto everything. I will be vetoing, vetoing, he said in an interview published this week. He went on, however, to say and then at some point, we will probably make deals.

House Control Threatens Trump Funding

His executive authority might still be limited or influenced, either by measures that Trump sees as popular and that might remove political baggage for the Republicans in the lead-up to the 2028 general elections, or by threats to the funding of his administration. Democrat control of the House would allow them to cancel funding for some of Trump's programs and withhold funding for anything new Trump wants.

That includes the 44 per cent increase in funding, to $US1.5 trillion ($2.1 trillion), that he has sought for the Department of War. Or they could simply let all funding for the government run out, which will happen on December 11 unless Congress agrees and Trump approves a new budget bill. There is also leverage in the US debt ceiling, although voters tend to take a dim view of those who wield it.

The current debt ceiling, raised in July last year, is $US41.1 trillion. It will probably be reached towards the middle of next year on current trends, with an actual default date, after the US Treasury resorts to extraordinary measures, early in 2028. Debt-ceiling brinkmanship could pressure Trump into agreeing to at least some Democrat demands, like the restoration of the subsidies in the Affordable Care Act that his administration cut last year.

The Democrats do have a potential pathway to enact at least some of their legislation, assuming they can either obtain a majority in the Senate or, as they have done on occasion during this term, attract some Republican support. For markets, the likely outcome of the election, regardless of how the Democrats fare in the Senate, is, thanks to the presidential veto power, a gridlock where nothing much of substance occurs between now and the change of administration in early 2029.

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Historical Market Gains After Midterms

Midterms have always been good for the sharemarket. The average gain of about 15 per cent over the 12 months after the election has, for more than three quarters of a century, been about double that of non-midterm years. Historically, the lead-up to the elections has produced double-digit falls in US share prices ahead of the big post-election bounce.

This year, while prices have fallen from their peak a month ago, when they were up 15 per cent year-to-date, they are still about 10 per cent higher than at the start of the year. The bond market tends to be less affected by midterms, although it, like the sharemarket, tends to do best when there is gridlock and therefore reduced potential for major policy moves. Markets do not like uncertainty.

They price in risk, which is reduced when there is a stalemate within Congress or between Congress and the White House. The other thing that might make this election different for financial markets is the degree of concentration within the sharemarket, and the blow-outs in US budget deficits and federal government debt that Trump has presided over.

AI Sector Faces Democrat Regulation

About 40 per cent of the value of the sharemarket and most of its gains this year are now focused on stocks directly involved in the boom in artificial intelligence, with a similar level of contribution to America's GDP growth. Anything detrimental to the AI sector would threaten sharemarket stability. Trump has had a laissez-faire approach to AI. The Democrats will try to impose some level of regulation and safety protocols on the sector.

The bond market would see a gridlock as lowering the risk of further increases in government spending and in the deficit of 6 per cent of GDP and net government debt that has just passed 100 per cent of GDP. Investors will be wary of the Democrats' aspirations for increased medicare and other social spending, and its implications for America's already unsustainable deficits and debt.

While Trump's domestic agenda might be curtailed if the Democrats gain control of at least one of the congressional chambers, he will retain the executive powers that he has wielded beyond what has been regarded as their normal constitutional limits, as well as his authority over American foreign policy. It is improbable that he will allow Congress to reassert its responsibility for tariffs or its exclusive power over declarations of war.

Indeed, it is more likely, if his domestic agenda is stymied, that he will double down on tariffs and military actions abroad. Threats of denial of funding will not have any influence over those executive actions. It would be easy to see the end of MAGA in a Democrat win. That could be dangerous.