PNG Chiefs target marquee halfback in first NRL free agency period

The PNG Chiefs will chase an elite No.7 when the NRL free agency window opens on November 1. The club has already signed Jarome Luai and Joey Manu and has tabled a four-year deal for Cooper Bai.

The PNG Chiefs have declared they will chase a marquee No.7 in a bid to reach the finals in their inaugural season, with the franchise hitting its first free-agency period armed with tax-free dollars.

PNG Chiefs Chase Marquee No-Seven Star

November 1 marks the beginning of what is expected to be the most frenetic trade window in NRL history. Newcomers the Chiefs and Bears will be jostling for the signatures of the game's most in-demand stars. Penrith maestro Nathan Cleary tops that list and has yet to determine his future beyond next year. He is not alone, with 11 Kangaroos also able to field offers from rivals.

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The 11 Kangaroos are Jack Bostock, Bradman Best, Sam Walker, Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, James Tedesco, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and David Fifita. The Chiefs have already made a start on their roster, securing Jarome Luai, Joey Manu, Connor Watson, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, Alex Johnston and Matty Lees before even reaching their first free-agency period.

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The focus will now shift to luring a star halfback and putting together a strong pack for him to play behind. One of the Chiefs' potential targets, Zane Harrison, has recommitted to the Gold Coast, leaving Cleary and Walker as obvious targets to partner Luai. We want to get a marquee No.7 because we want to be in a position where we can compete for finals from year one, Chiefs general manager of football Michael Chammas said.

History will show that if you don't have an elite No.7, you will struggle to do that, to at least be competing at the back end of the year, Chammas said. Let's see how it all plays out and then over the next couple of weeks we can get answers accordingly on whether guys are interested or not. We've done all the homework necessary, he said.

Chiefs Rivals On Notice With Early Signings

The Chiefs have put their rivals on notice after an early signing spree netted several stars who were given early permission to negotiate or were poached from rugby. The club has also tabled a four-year, $3 million deal for promising Titans forward Cooper Bai, who was given permission to negotiate by his club. Canberra back-rower Hudson Young will be a player of interest, if he can be secured at the right price.

We need a seven and we need to complete the spine. Then we need to focus on the forward pack, Chammas said. Everyone's been saying they're all outside backs, but the reality is we've only signed what's been available. We decided out of the few forwards who have been available, we will wait, because the cream of the crop is available on November 1.

That's where we think we can bolster our team with some good forwards. It's a juggling act, we need to balance the fact that we need a seven and a nine and some forwards, but also juggle the fact we don't know what the cap will be in 2028. It's risk-reward at the moment; whether you go early on one, does it hurt you down the track?

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I'm sure we will make some mistakes about the timing of things, because we don't know where the cap will land. We'll do the best we can with it and make the right decisions on the players we believe will fit what we're trying to build. Hopefully those question marks around our forward pack will be gone in a few months, Chammas said. Bai's father, Melbourne Storm legend Marcus, sits on the PNG Chiefs board.

Bai Senior Steps Down If Conflict Of Interest

Bai senior said he would be prepared to step down from the position if negotiations with his son were deemed a conflict of interest. This country adores Cooper, Chammas said. When I was here 12 months ago, I was watching a game, I turned around for a moment to get a drink and I heard a roar. I remember turning to [former NRL CEO] Andrew Abdo at the time and saying 'What just happened?

' He said to me that Cooper Bai took his first hit-up in the country, that's all it was. I couldn't believe it, it was like someone had won a grand final, that's how loud it was. I saw how much he means to the people. It's a decision for him to make, but we want him to be part of it.

He's the son of a Papua New Guinean legend, and there's no better fit to have him here for our inaugural season, Chammas said. We believe he's everything we want this club to be. It's up to him to work that out. If it's not for him, that's fine.

If it works into his lifestyle and his football career, we'd be grateful to get him. If not, we understand, he said.