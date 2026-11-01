Financial adviser says recession predictions miss the real question of household financial security

After years working in finance, a mortgage broker argues that asking whether Australia will enter a recession overlooks whether households could withstand a financial shock.

A mortgage broker and former financial adviser says Australians should focus less on predicting the next recession and more on whether their own finances could survive an unexpected shock.

The question came up on his podcast this week: should Australians be preparing for a recession? It is a fair question, given the economic headlines in recent months. The writer follows these conversations closely as part of his job, but wonders whether so much focus on forecasting the economy means people overlook something much closer to home. After years working as a financial adviser and now in mortgage broking, his understanding of what it means to be wealthy has changed.

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High Income Does Not Guarantee Financial Security

Earlier in his career, he measured wealth in traditional terms, including income, home value and investment balances. Those measures still matter, but years of looking at people's finances behind closed doors taught him that the numbers can reveal surprisingly little about how financially secure someone really is. Some of the most eye-opening clients were households earning $600,000 a year, sometimes upwards of $1 million.

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On paper they were doing extraordinarily well, with beautiful homes, expensive cars and careers most people would envy. When they sat down and went through their finances, the reality was sometimes very different. Their mortgages were enormous, their spending had grown alongside their incomes, and there was little room for anything to go wrong.

Some had built substantial assets but had surprisingly little set aside for retirement, while others depended so heavily on maintaining their current income that even a short interruption could force difficult decisions. He has met people who could afford almost anything, except the freedom to stop working. It is easy for a lifestyle to expand as income rises, especially when the people around you are doing the same thing.

Reserve Bank Raises Interest Rates to 4.85 Per Cent

A large mortgage is not necessarily a problem if the income and financial buffers are there to support it, but the contrast between appearances and reality struck him. Those clients have been on his mind as recession talk returns to the headlines. Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock appeared on November 3 after the bank raised interest rates for a fifth time this year, taking the cash rate to 4.85 per cent.

Annual inflation reached 3.9 per cent in the September quarter, while unemployment averaged 4.6 per cent over the same period. The RBA now expects unemployment to climb to 5.1 per cent by the end of 2028. That is hardly an economic outlook anyone would call comfortable. Even so, Australia's economy is still growing, with GDP up 2.1 per cent over the year to June, and the RBA's central forecasts point to slower growth rather than an outright recession.

Economists using sophisticated forecasting models still cannot say with certainty what happens next. The difficulty is that a recession is not experienced equally. Some people would barely notice it, while others could lose their jobs, see their businesses struggle or need to access savings much sooner than expected. Some Australians will face serious financial hardship even if the economy never officially enters a recession.

Focus on Financial Resilience Rather Than Recession Predictions

If you earn a comfortable income, it is tempting to assume you are financially secure. You can afford the mortgage, the bills are paid and investments are ticking along. There may be no obvious reason to question whether the life you have built is sustainable until something changes. The writer says that is why the more useful question is not whether a recession is coming, but how your finances would hold up if life became less predictable.

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He also urges care in how preparation is discussed. There is no shortage of advice telling people to build emergency funds, reduce debt and spend less. Those suggestions are sensible, but they are much easier to follow when there is money left at the end of each week. For someone already struggling with rent, groceries and electricity bills, being told to save six months of expenses can feel almost insulting.

Income And Opportunity Influence Financial Security

Financial security is not just about making good decisions, he writes. Income, opportunity, family circumstances and plain luck have an enormous influence on the options available. For those who do have some flexibility, there is a responsibility to be deliberate about how it is used. That does not mean living frugally for its own sake, or feeling guilty about enjoying hard-earned money.

It means recognising the difference between affording something today and sustaining it if circumstances change. He thinks about this differently now, both professionally and personally. The older he gets, the less impressed he is by outward signs of success and the more interested he is in whether someone has choices. Could they take time away from work if needed?

Would an unexpected expense derail their plans? Are they building towards a retirement that does not depend on everything going perfectly? That brings him back to the podcast question. He believes it is worth understanding the risks, but would not encourage anyone to make dramatic financial decisions based on predictions about when the next downturn might arrive.

Timing the economy is difficult enough for economists, let alone everyone else. He would rather see people take an honest look at how their finances would hold up if life became less predictable. That might mean building savings, reviewing financial commitments or simply understanding more clearly where the money goes. What that looks like will differ for every household, and much of it will matter whether or not a recession actually arrives.